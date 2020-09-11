AWARE Foundation: Remains of missing Pittsylvania County man found

When asked about the foundation report and the location where the body was discovered, Taylor said the sheriff's office would not comment about information from other sources.

"At this time I would not be able to provide any further than what was released in our press release earlier this evening," Taylor wrote in an email to the Register & Bee late Thursday evening.

A GoFundMe page was established Thursday in memory of Pruitt.

"On July 28th our brother Zach went missing. Unexpectedly, his body was found on September 9th, 2020 leaving his family and friends completely heartbroken," read the page organized by Rikki Pruitt. "At only 25 years of age we are all mourning the sudden loss of our brother who was a friend to anyone he met along the way."

The page seeks donations to help with funeral, memorial and travel expenses.

Taylor said an update would be forthcoming "once we have a finalized report from the medical examiner's office."

"Our office wishes to thank the numerous agencies who assisted with this investigation thus far, the Virginia State Police, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, Angel Search and Rescue, the Pittsylvania County Office of Public Safety, the Pittsylvania County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office and the men and women of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office," Taylor wrote in the news release.

