Axton woman is dead, 5 injured in 2-vehicle crash

An Axton woman died last week in a 2-vehicle crash near Leatherwood that injured five other people, two seriously.

Billie B. Nuckles, 68, of Axton was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash Thursday on Route 57, 1 mile east of Route 619, a release from the Virginia State Police stated.

The VSP responded at 3:03 p.m. and determined that Nuckles was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Route 57 when she attempted to make a left turn, the report said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While Nuckles was making the turn, Jennifer T. Jefferson, 38, of Richmond was attempting to pass her in a 2004 Chevrolet Cavalier and and struck the Pontiac on the driver's side of the vehicle.

A 16-year-old male passenger in Nuckles' vehicle was injured seriously, and a 16-year-old female passenger had minor injuries. Both were transported from the scene by ambulance.

Jefferson was injured seriously and transported from the scene by ambulance, and two passengers in her vehicle - a 6-year-old male and an 8-year-old of undisclosed gender -- were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, the release stated.