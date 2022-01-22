Basement fire damages Danville home Saturday afternoon

A Saturday afternoon Danville house fire blamed on an overloaded electrical circuit displaced a family of three, fire authorities reported.

Shortly after 1 p.m., crews with the Danville Fire Department responded to 308 Church St. to find smoke coming from the home, battalion chief William C. Smotherman wrote in a news release.

A fire in the basement was quickly knocked down, saving the home and most of the property inside, Smotherman reported. Everyone was outside the home when firefighters arrived.

The home suffered heavy fire damage in the basement and moderate fire damage on the first floor. In addition, water and smoke caused damage throughout the structure.

"The fire was determined to be caused by an overloaded electrical circuit," Smotherman wrote in the release.