Before COVID-19 hit, basketball served as an outlet for prisoners on the road to rehabilitation

Despite the loss, Coffeewood’s players were in good spirits following the game. The teams exchanged hugs and took photos together.

A visit from an outside group was still worth celebrating.

“I don’t take that for granted,” Barrett said, “someone sacrificing their time with their family, their work and whatever else they like to do to come in here and bring us some type of joy and happiness.”

***

The visit to Coffeewood was the first of four games the Saints would play in a span of two days at correctional facilities across Virginia. It would be a quick and physically taxing trip but equally rewarding.

Due to the pandemic, the ministry had to cancel summertime visits to other facilities in the state to play softball.

Some of the Saints players are pastors or are otherwise involved with their churches at home, but they rarely have the opportunity to present religion to people for the first time. In that sense, volunteering with the Saints serves as a different sort of evangelistic outlet.