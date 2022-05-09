Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area enjoying added space in new location

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Danville Area has a lot more room to grow thanks to a relocation to the Woodrow Wilson Elementary School building, currently used by Danville Public Schools to house various programs for students throughout the city.

Executive Director Pat Daniel said the move is much needed and has the additional benefit of granting more direct access to the program for school officials who identify students in need.

“The mental health workers are in this building, truancy officers and the hearing officers for people who have hearing issues,” Daniel said. “It would be easy for them to walk down the hall and say, ‘look, we have someone who needs help.'"

The organization provides one-to-one mentoring for children in Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to its website.

The move came about as a result of the United Way’s decision to sell its River District location on Craghead Street. Daniel said the United Way housed the Big Brothers Big Sisters program for several years, both at the current location and at the previous building on West Main Street.

“We had a long-running relationship with United Way,” she said, indicating relations between the two organizations remain amicable and mutually supportive.

“Last year, about this time of year, they decided that they were going to sell the building, so we had to start to look for somewhere to be,” she explained.

Daniel credits the late Norma Brower — who served on the board of directors for Big Brothers Big Sisters — with approaching Danville Public Schools and stimulating the process of relocating to Woodrow Wilson.

Best known for her dedication to community service — including organizing COVID-19 testing and vaccination drives locally during the pandemic — Brower, 58, died of cancer in July. Mayor Alonzo Jones described Brower as an “unseen shero” at the time, honoring her legacy of devotion to the Danville community.

Brower’s legacy continues to grow posthumously, as Big Brothers Big Sisters can now benefit from the fruits of her initiative.

Daniel said the best part about the relocation is the ample amount of space dedicated to the program. Big Brothers Big Sisters now occupies two former classroom spaces at Woodrow Wilson, which are directly across the hall from one another at the west end of the main floor.

By comparison, Daniel describes her former office space as roughly the size of two cubicles, noting the United Way also provided two additional cubicles for the program’s other employees.

In addition to the greater access that the move gives to the school system to provide Big Brothers Big Sisters with mentee referrals, the relocation also benefits program participants because it provides access to needed resources.

One such resource is Transition Stop, a program for homeless youth funded by the federal Education for Homeless Children and Youth Program, as authorized by the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act.

Transition Stop offers free clothing and school supplies to homeless students, as well as a space in which they can do their laundry for free. Daniel notes she has homeless students who are mentees in the local program.

Daniel is hopeful that the physical growth of the program’s spatial holdings will be matched by other forms of expansion in the coming months.

Building on forward momentum

Big Brothers Big Sisters already has a legacy of success to build upon, Daniel said.

Daniel is proud the local chapter has been operational for 49 years, and that the program can boast a 100% high school graduation rate of matriculating mentees for the past several years.

The program currently has a capacity of 75 volunteer mentors. Each mentor is paired with a mentee in a one-to-one ratio. Daniel notes this approach fosters in-depth mentorship relationships that can make all the difference in the lives of the at-risk youths served by the program.

“I think there are youth that could be headed in the wrong direction,” she explained. “With a few kind words and someone that’s showing them a different path and how to achieve that — I think that would make all the difference in the world,” she elaborated.

Youths are referred to the program by various sources, including social workers, truancy officers, pastors and community leaders. Potential mentees referred to the program are screened for eligibility and must be between the ages of 6 and 14.

“We want you to sign the paper and become official before you are 15,” stated Daniel, in reference to the age requirement.

She notes, however, that many mentor/mentee relationships extend well beyond the upper age limit — with some continuing to invest in the lives of their mentees well into adulthood.

“Good mentorship is a person who has an interest in the youth and an interest in the outcomes for the youth,” Daniel explained, noting her mentors are some of the best. Daniel believes that a well developed mentorship relationship can make the difference between tragic and inspiring life outcomes.

“We desperately need volunteers,” she said. “If we had 10 men and 10 women today, then we would start to recruit more students,” she continued.

However, not everyone is appropriate for mentorship, and prospective volunteers should recognize the depth of commitment and responsibility associated with the decision.

“Truly — the volunteer has to have a heart for service, and not everybody does,” she explained.

Other ways to help

Those who wish to volunteer but do not feel they can commit to a mentorship relationship may consider offering support in other ways, according to Daniel. She especially needs dedicated and active members on her fundraising committee.

Like all nonprofits, Big Brothers Big Sisters remains in a constant state of need for financial support.

“We depend a lot on local funding,” Daniel shared.

The national organization provides only minimal funding, and larger chapters tend to receive most of the available money.

Daniel is grateful for the support offered to the program by local citizens, organizations and government officials, including the Danville Lions Club, which provided the van that serves as the program’s dedicated vehicle.

Those interested in supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters with donations, volunteerism or youth referrals may call 434-773-8393 or email patbbbs@dancom.us.

Of course, Daniel also invites prospective supporters to visit the new location at the Woodrow Wilson building, located at 1005 N. Main St.