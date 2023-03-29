Bishop Lawrence Campbell Sr., a local civil rights leader who fought for equality for Black Danvillians and was founder and pastor at Bibleway Cathedral, died Tuesday.
He was 93.
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones confirmed Campbell's death Wednesday morning and told the Danville Register & Bee of the legacy he leaves behind and the path he help carved out for Black Danvillians.
Jones said Campbell's "passion and compassion for all mankind inspired me and so many others."
"I've learned so much as I sit in the seat of the mayor and how he and his wife and so many others fought for civil rights for us to be able to sit where we are sitting," Jones said. "As we look at where Danville is now and how Danville has grown and is continuing to grow, I give homage to people like Campbell and his wife who have given so much for the city of Danville."
This story will be updated.