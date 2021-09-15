Blairs bridge now carries name of trailblazing first Black member of Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors

A bridge in Blairs now officially bears the name of William H. Pritchett, the first Black member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.
County leaders and community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate the dedication of the bridge on U.S. 29 Business North in the Blairs area. Supervisors approved a resolution earlier this year to rename the structure the William H. Pritchett Memorial Bridge.
Pritchett, who died in 2016, was the first representative for the Banister District, which was formed in 1992, the county reported in a news release. He represented the county's first majority-minority district until 2011.
"I am extremely pleased to be honoring an honorable trailblazer like Mr. Pritchett with this bridge renaming," Charles Miller, current supervisor for the Banister District, said Wednesday.
Pritchett served as chair once and vice chair seven times during his 20 years on the board. In addition, he was involved in many subcommittees and countless community boards.
"Pritchett made an undeniable impact on our county and remains an example for everyone that has served on the board of supervisors since then," Miller said.
Dorothy Neals, president of Dan River Civic League, was among the community leaders who spoke at Wednesday's ceremony.
"Mr. Pritchett was an advocate for equal rights and opportunity for all citizens of Pittsylvania County," Neals said.
Pritchett — also remembered a leader who helped with the development of the of the West Piedmont Investment Board — dedicated his life to helping others, Danville City Council member Sherman Saunders said.
"He loved working with people and for people," his widow, Lillie Pritchett, told those attending the dedication.
William Pritchett graduated from Danville's Langston High School, attended Danville Community College and earned an associate degree in business from Christian Brothers College in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the county's resolution. He also served in the Army for two years.
"This board of supervisors is committed to honoring those who faithfully serve and benefit this community, and we believe that Mr. Pritchett, as the first African-American Supervisor and a man who gave so much during 20 years on the board, is worthy of this honor," said Bob Warren, the board's chair.
Virginia Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the reaming in April. That board has the power to name state highways, bridges and other transportation facilities.