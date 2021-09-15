Blairs bridge now carries name of trailblazing first Black member of Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors

A bridge in Blairs now officially bears the name of William H. Pritchett, the first Black member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors.

County leaders and community members gathered Wednesday to celebrate the dedication of the bridge on U.S. 29 Business North in the Blairs area. Supervisors approved a resolution earlier this year to rename the structure the William H. Pritchett Memorial Bridge.

Pritchett, who died in 2016, was the first representative for the Banister District, which was formed in 1992, the county reported in a news release. He represented the county's first majority-minority district until 2011.

"I am extremely pleased to be honoring an honorable trailblazer like Mr. Pritchett with this bridge renaming," Charles Miller, current supervisor for the Banister District, said Wednesday.

Pritchett served as chair once and vice chair seven times during his 20 years on the board. In addition, he was involved in many subcommittees and countless community boards.

"Pritchett made an undeniable impact on our county and remains an example for everyone that has served on the board of supervisors since then," Miller said.

