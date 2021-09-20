Blairs home destroyed by Monday morning fire

A Blairs home was destroyed in a Monday morning fire.

Shortly before 5 a.m., Blairs Fire and Rescue responded to the 9100 block of U.S. 29 after a caller reported smoke and fire was coming from the house.

The home was fully involved in flames when crews arrived, a news release reported.

After entering to the home to check for occupants, crews pulled back out to fight the blazz from outside. No one was at home when the fire broke out.

The home was deemed a total loss.

Blairs was assisted by crews from Dry Fork and Chatham along with the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office.

The Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

—From staff reports