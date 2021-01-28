Blanket of snow leads to power outages in Danville area

An overnight blanket of snow left behind slushy roads and a few power outages in the Danville area.

With about an inch of snow in some parts of the city, Danville Public Works reported streets were mostly clear, but some had slush in areas, according to Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

There were about 1,500 Danville Utilities customers without power early Thursday due to the heavy and wet snow weighing down power lines and tree limbs.

Danville Public Schools closed for Thursday because of the weather and power outages. Employees were told not to report also. Pittsylvania County Schools also were closed.

Danville Transit is running on regular schedule today.

Skies are expected to clear this morning, but breezy conditions will continue, according to the weather service. The high is expected only to reach 37.