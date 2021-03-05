Blaze destroys mobile home in Blairs

An early Friday morning blaze destroyed a home in Chestnut Level Mobile Home Park in Blairs.

Blairs Fire and Rescue responded to 1496 Hunters Lane at about 4:40 a.m. Friday to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home, a news release reported.

It took crews about 12 minutes to bring the fire under control. While fire was contained to a back bedroom, the home was declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the blaze.

Units from Ringgold, Keeling, Kentuck and Mount Hermon volunteer departments also responded.

The Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause.