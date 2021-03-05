 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blaze destroys mobile home in Blairs
0 comments
breaking editor's pick top story

Blaze destroys mobile home in Blairs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Fire

A Friday morning fire at 1496 Hunters Lane in Blairs destroyed this single-wide mobile home.

 Blairs Fire and Rescue, provided

An early Friday morning blaze destroyed a home in Chestnut Level Mobile Home Park in Blairs.

Blairs Fire and Rescue responded to 1496 Hunters Lane at about 4:40 a.m. Friday to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the single-wide mobile home, a news release reported.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

It took crews about 12 minutes to bring the fire under control. While fire was contained to a back bedroom, the home was declared a total loss.

No one was home at the time of the blaze. 

Units from Ringgold, Keeling, Kentuck and Mount Hermon volunteer departments also responded.

The Pittsylvania County Fire Marshal's Office is still investigating the cause.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Soon mass vaccine sites in Atlanta, Cleveland

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert