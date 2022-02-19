Blue Ridge Rock Festival steers away from Pittsylvania County, instead heads to Virginia International Raceway

The Blue Ridge Rock Festival — an event that brought a record crowd of 33,000 people to Pittsylvania County in 2021 — is steering down the road this year to a new venue at Virginia International Raceway in Halifax County.

The new location officially was announced Friday when tickets went on sale for the four-day festival set Sept. 8-11.

“This event is very unique to VIR as we have never hosted a music festival of this scale,” Kerrigan Smith, VIR president and COO, told the Register & Bee via email Friday. “There is a great opportunity for us to strengthen relationships in the community and to create new ones to make this successful.”

For Pittsylvania County, the musical endeavor was riddled with controversy from the start. When it was proposed, nearby residents weren’t thrilled with the idea that thousands of music fans would make their way to a rural part of the county. After revising ordinances that hadn’t been changed in more than 30 years, Pittsylvania County officials approved the history-making event.

More than 180 bands performed last year before the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds. Some of those acts included Anthrax, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, Bush, Lamb of God, Cypress Hill, Seether, Ludacris, T-Pain, Body Count, Lil John and Rev Run (from Run-DMC).

The thousands of fans also boosted business for establishments throughout the Dan River Region.

The festivities kicked off Sept. 9, backing up traffic along U.S. 29 in Blairs. On the first day, it took about 20 to 30 minutes for a Register & Bee reporter to get from the exit onto northbound U.S. 29 to R & L Smith Road, which leads to Carson Lester Lane and the Blue Ridge Amphitheater, where the festival was located.

After being overwhelmed by the thousands of fans arriving for the Blue Ridge Rock Festival, the promoter — Purpose Driven Events — pivoted and turned all operations outside of the event gates over to Pittsylvania County, ultimately leading to what officials termed as a “flawless” affair.

Pittsylvania County billed Purpose Driven Events more than $337,000 for work performed at that event and a smaller one that preceded it.

A Blue Ridge Country Festival set for early October was postponed until May by organizers first citing COVID-19 worries. However, days later details emerged that the county rescinded permits for that endeavor.

Two civil lawsuits were filed late last year by vendors claiming they hadn’t been paid for services surrounding the rock festival. It appears both suits were settled out of court.

“Pittsylvania County leaders were happy to host the Blue Ridge Rock Festival and Worship at the Mountain Events in 2021,” Caleb Ayers, a spokesperson for the county told the Register & Bee. “These events provided a positive economic impact on our county and entire region.”

When asked if the promoters notified the county this year’s event was moving to VIR, Ayers didn’t comment, instead saying “We wish the event promoters the best as they move the event to the Virginia International Raceway.”

The event will be the largest on record for the road racing course tucked away in rural Alton.

“VIR hosts many large weddings and large corporate retreats, but nothing on the scale of what we are expecting with the Blue Ridge Rock Fest,” Smith said.

VIR referred other questions to Jonathan Slye, the event promoter. Slye didn’t respond to an email from the Register & Bee.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.