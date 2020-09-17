 Skip to main content
Body of missing N.C. man found with help of Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office
breaking featured

Body of missing N.C. man found with help of Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office

  • Updated
With the help of the Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office, authorities believe they have discovered the body of a missing Raleigh, North Carolina, man, authorities announced Thursday afternoon.

While a news release did not specify exactly where the body was found, police said it will be taken to the Medical Examiner's Office in Roanoke for an autopsy.

William Anderson Banks, of Raleigh, was reported missing Saturday.

Earlier this week, police charged 34-year-old Justin Fernando Merritt of Danville with robbery, larceny of motor vehicle and possession of a firearm by convicted felon in connection with a stolen Range Rover Sport belonging to Banks that was located in Danville. 

The case is being investigated as a homicide, police report.

Justin-Fernando-Merritt.jpg

Justin Fernando Merritt of Danville

 DANVILLE CITY JAIL
