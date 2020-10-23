Boil water advisory in effect for customers of Chatham water company

A boil water advisory for the next several days was issued Friday morning to customers of the Town of Chatham Waterworks because of a water main break.

The Virginia Department of Health, the Pittsylvania County Health Department and the town of Chatham sent the alert to use boiled tap water or bottled water for drinking and cooking purposes as a safety precaution until further notice.

This applies primarily to residents and businesses in Chatham that are customers of the water department, including the Green Rock Correctional Facility, the Tightsqueeze Industrial Park and all three schools.

This became necessary after a water line break at around 2 p.m. Thursday in Chatham, near Carter Street and Route 57. The break has been repaired, and water service has been re-established.

Based on estimated time for disinfection, flushing and testing, this boil-water alert could remain in effect until noon on Monday.

There is the danger of bacteria and other organisms in the water following the repairs.

The advisory said tap water should be brought to a roiling boil, let it boil for 1 minute and then cool before using.