Boil water notice lifted for Chatham, Tightsqueeze area

A boil water notice was lifted Friday for Chatham and Tightsqueeze.

The notice was put in place after a major leak was discovered near U.S. 29 on Feb. 18 after a water line burst during winter weather, Pittsylvania County posted on its Facebook page Friday afternoon.

The problem was fixed on Feb. 20, but the notice remained as a safety precaution. Samples were taken Wednesday and Thursday and tested negative for any problems.

The notice impacted water customers in the Tightsqueeze service area, including the Green Rock Correctional Center, Chatham high and middle schools, the Chatham Industrial Park and the Pittsylvania County Service Authority Customers in the Dry Fork area, the county reported.

Flooding in the Cherrystone Creek caused debris to break a section of a water line belonging to the town of Chatham, said Pittsylvania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers.