Boil water notice lifted in Chatham area

A boil water notice was lifted Friday morning for areas around Chatham following a major water line break last week.

Officials announced Chatham, Dry Fork and Tightsqueeze were no longer under the notice after samples confirmed the water is safe to drink.

It was about 2 p.m. May 29 when Inframark — a company responsible for public works operations in the town of Chatham — discovered a leak, town officials reported. After hours of searching, the leak was found at about 6:15 p.m. at Cherrystone Creek between the water plant and Columbia Forest Products.

The break was described as “one of the worst,” Chatham Mayor Will Pace wrote in a Facebook post. Pace used social media to relay updates to residents as the situation unfolded last week.

The local health department issued the boil water notice Sunday. By Sunday night, Inframark had installed a temporary patch to the broken line, Pace reported on Facebook.