Boil water notice lifted in Chatham

Officials have lifted a boil water notice for the town of Chatham after a line break on Thursday.

After multiple days of testing showed negative results for bacteria, residents can now safely drink town water without treating it, Pittsyvlania County spokesperson Caleb Ayers reported Monday afternoon.

The notice impacted portions of Tightsqueeze, Dry Fork, the majority of the town of Chatham, and an area north of Chatham. The area also included Green Rock Correctional Center, the Tightsqueeze Industrial Complex and multiple schools.

The notice was issued following a Thursday water line break near Carter Street and Va. 57 in Chatham. While the break was fixed the same day, residents were asked to boil water as a precaution.