Bone-chilling blast invades Dan River Region; brutal winds will make it feel as cold as 9 degrees below zero

To say it feels like Christmas is an understatement.

In fact, with brutal winds it could feel as cold 9 degrees below zero through Saturday afternoon.

That's why the National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a wind chill advisory through 1 p.m. Saturday.

The advisory is issued when strong winds mix with frigid temperatures to create "dangerously cold conditions for exposed skin," according to the weather service.

It's all part of a mammoth storm system that's bringing extreme cold to tens of millions of Americans as they scurry off to holiday destinations or out shopping for those last-minute Christmas gifts.

Saturday's high temperature in Danville is expected only to reach the upper 20s. On Christmas Day and Monday, the highs could break the freezing mark.

A wind advisory was in place until 6 p.m. Friday for gusts up to 50 mph. Danville Utilities crews stood ready to spring into action if trees brought down power lines.

As of 9:30 a.m., about 1,000 customers with Danville Utilities were without power. The outages were scattered through the area, but officials warned that high ways could hamper efforts to bring the lights back on.

In Danville, anyone in need of shelter from the cold may contact the city's non-emergency number at 434-799-5111, option 8. Arrangements for shelter will be made, a city news release stated.

The city and National Weather Service urge residents to avoid going outside. If it's necessary, residents should wear appropriate clothing.

The city recommends putting on several layers of loose clothing and a hat to reduce the amount of body heat that escapes. In addition, residents should be sure to protect ears, face, hands and feet from the conditions.

The Danville Police Department noted that pet owners should take particular precautions in the bitter cold.

Under Danville law, when temperatures dip below 32 degrees, a dog cannot be tethered or tied outside. The code also states that dogs can't be tied or tethered during severe weather advisories.

Animal control recommends bringing all outside companion animals into a warm space inside with the current conditions.

Anyone who has questions about the pet laws or who needs help with a companion animal, my call 434-799-5111, option 0 and ask to speak with an animal control officer.