BookEnds organization on mission of promoting literacy, arts and culture in Dan River Region

“We also spearheaded the Southside OneRead, which was a community read that united Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County in reading the same book in the summer of 2019 and engaging in conversations about it,” said Worrell. “We also took the reins of the Spring and Fall Book Talks, a tradition in Danville that has continued over 30 years through several different organizations.

Becoming BookEnds

When it became clear that the group had grown beyond a traditional library friends group, members decided they could accomplish more if they embraced their “independence and vision,” he said.

“We were sorry to cease operating as a friends group as we love the library, but hope to continue to support the Danville Public Library as well as the Pittsylvania County and Caswell County library systems,” he said. “We adopted the name ‘BookEnds,’ with the idea being we support the community through literacy, arts and culture in the same way book ends support books.

“Our mission is to ensure all community members are equipped with the necessary literacy, arts and cultural tools to live productively.”

Summer programs

One of the projects BookEnds has taken on is to encourage summer reading in lower-income communities.