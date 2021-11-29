BookEnds organization on mission of promoting literacy, arts and culture in Dan River Region

On the heels of a successful community event, a local group is excited for its future.
BookEnds is described by David Worrell, the organization’s treasurer and event planner, as a group of “people who are passionate about helping the community and helping children learn to read and interested in the arts and culture.”
The Halloween in the Old West End Lanternfest (HOWEL) event on Oct. 30 at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History vastly exceeded the group’s expectations, drawing in 1,200 participants instead of the expected 300. The event was a collaboration between five community organizations and included museum tours, a band, pumpkin painting, costume contests, hatchet throwing and a fire dancer.
Worrell explained that BookEnds began in 1981 as the Friends of the Danville Public Library.
“It operated as a typical library friends group for the bulk of its history, going defunct for a few years in the 2000s before being revived,” Worrell said. “Then in 2018, the board began planning independent outreach and programming outside of the library with the intention of bringing the library to the community and the community to the library. We sought new ways to enhance the community through literacy, arts and culture.”
Some of the group’s projects have included assisting the Second Chance Book Club, a reading group for female inmates.
“We also spearheaded the Southside OneRead, which was a community read that united Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County in reading the same book in the summer of 2019 and engaging in conversations about it,” said Worrell. “We also took the reins of the Spring and Fall Book Talks, a tradition in Danville that has continued over 30 years through several different organizations.
Becoming BookEnds
When it became clear that the group had grown beyond a traditional library friends group, members decided they could accomplish more if they embraced their “independence and vision,” he said.
“We were sorry to cease operating as a friends group as we love the library, but hope to continue to support the Danville Public Library as well as the Pittsylvania County and Caswell County library systems,” he said. “We adopted the name ‘BookEnds,’ with the idea being we support the community through literacy, arts and culture in the same way book ends support books.
“Our mission is to ensure all community members are equipped with the necessary literacy, arts and cultural tools to live productively.”
Summer programs
One of the projects BookEnds has taken on is to encourage summer reading in lower-income communities.
“There is a reading gap between wealthier and poorer communities, and 70% of that is due to the lack of books,” Worrell explained. “So we designed reading zones where kids can read on site for two hours, play games and take a book home.”
He said kids just need to read six books over the summer for it to make a big difference in their literacy.
The pandemic reduced some of their plans for reading zones, but they were able to have two sites this past summer, one at Bibleway Cathedral and one at College Park Baptist Church, and use Americorps volunteers.
The plan is to expand in the coming summers and serve 15 children per site.
Another program, 6 Book Summers, builds off of Summer Reading Zones, Worrell said.
“It will help market the concept of combating the loss of reading skills over the summer by reading six books over the summer, highlight current summer reading programs available to the public and provide free books to children to read over the summer,” he explained.
Another planned event, the Be a Hero program, has a two-pronged goal.
“First it promotes volunteerism to people who enjoy heroic fiction like comic books and Dungeons & Dragons. It gives them a chance to be real-life heroes by volunteering in the community,” said Worrell. “In addition, it will promote literacy and reading in children as we give away comic books and graphic novels for kids to read.
“We launched Be A Hero at HOWEL through a Community Foundation grant and gave away dozens of graphic novels.”
Excited for the future
Linda Zimmerman, the president of the board, is excited about the future of the organization.
“I’m so excited to see how much we can grow as an organization,” she said. “We have so many incredible programs already ... and an incredible group of people in an even better community. It’s exciting to see everyone working together.”
Worrell said the benefits of literacy are many.
“People who read at their age level are more likely to graduate high school, to have better paying jobs, to own a home, to have longer marriages, to not be incarcerated, to not require social services,” he said. “Adults who read have increased empathy, retain their mental acuity longer and have better mental health. People who live in neighborhoods with a strong arts and culture presence have better mental and physical health.”
The communities also benefit by readers requiring less health care and missing less time from work. Graduates of high school and college provide a better qualified workforce and increased tax revenue, as well as a decreased need for social services, Worrell noted.
“In addition, communities with strong arts and culture offerings are more attractive to potential new businesses and residents. So BookEnds is actively looking at ways to improve the community as a whole and individuals lives for braided results,” he said.
The future
The group looks forward to more collaborative efforts between community organizations and foundations, which made the HOWEL event so successful.
The budget is about $30,000 a year and gets the funding mostly from grants.
“We are actively looking for private donors,” Worrell said.
Right now the group is still small and has openings on the board and plenty of opportunities for volunteers. Worrell said they are always open to new members from Danville, Pittsylvania County and Caswell County.
For more information about the organization, email bookendscommunity@gmail.com.
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.