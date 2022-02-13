Bowls to help end hunger: God’s Storehouse in Danville returns annual fundraiser with changes

God’s Storehouse, a local nonprofit food pantry, is once again asking people to help “end hunger, one bowl at a time.”

By doing so, the participants will receive a colorful handmade bowl and some free food themselves.

The fundraiser Empty Bowls used to serve soup and crackers at a community meal, and then guests got to pick out a handmade bowl to take home. But things changed a little last year with the pandemic.

“The event will be held over two days, Friday, Feb. 25 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 26, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.,” said Karen Harris, executive director of God’s Storehouse. “Guests will buy tickets for a specific time. They will come pick out their handcrafted bowl, participate in the chance auction and can select from a variety of restaurant vouchers.”

Depending upon the restaurant, the ticket holder will receive some type of free item.

“We have worked with the restaurants to see what works for them. Some have offered a free bowl of soup if people bring in the voucher,” explained Harris. “We don’t want to put undue pressure on restaurants that are still struggling.

“Some restaurants have offered an item on their menu up to a certain price, and others have indicated a free item with the purchase of an entrée. We are still working on securing restaurants to participate.”

Past success

Even with the changes, the fundraiser has been successful; last year’s event raised $8,000.

“We sold 257 tickets and had 230 at the event in 2021,” Harris said.

The bowls have been hand made by Harris herself; artist Jonathan Scollo, who teaches pottery at the Danville Museum of Fine Arts and History; and the art classes of Frances Viden at George Washington High School.

Harris has 59 bowls she made herself to donate to the event, which includes six bowls one of Scollo’s students made and she glazed. There are also 150 bowls left from last year. Viden hopes to donate 100 this year.

Scollo has made 150 bowls this year to donate.

“I just keep piling them up,” he said.

He said he helps because he knows people need food.

“They are working, but they need help making ends meet. It’s getting harder and harder,” he said. “And people have helped me in the past.”

Still the need

Harris said there are still people in the area in need of food.

“Our numbers are not back up to pre-COVID numbers, but we served 1,444 families in January and averaged 103 families per day for the 14 days we were open,” she said.

In 2021 God’s Storehouse distributed more than 21,000 boxes, served 2,922 households and distributed more than 640,000 pounds of food, averaging 91 families a day.

Harris said she was grateful for the help of Scollo and Viden in making the bowls, as well as all the volunteers and board members who help put the event together.

“I really hope next year we can get back to our community soup dinner,” she said. “It is a great deal of work but lots of fun. I think people really enjoy coming to see all the bowls and having a bowl of soup with friends. I so greatly appreciate how this community supports the work of God’s Storehouse.”

Tickets are $20 per person or $25 the week of the event. They can be purchased at God’s Storehouse at 750 Memorial Drive, Karen’s Hallmark in the Danville Mall and on Eventbrite.

For more information, go to www.godsstorehouse.org, the God’s Storehouse Facebook page or call 434-793-3663.

Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or 434-791-7991.