Braves cut affiliation with Danville after Appalachian League announces new format

What was once merely speculation in December, and later a near-certainty in April, became official this week: The Danville Braves are leaving.
Major League Baseball and USA Baseball released the details on Tuesday of a new format for the Appalachian League. Starting in summer 2021, it will be reintroduced as a wood-bat league featuring prominent college freshmen and sophomores.
The league will be considered part of the Prospect Development Pipeline, a collaboration between MLB and USA Baseball to provide amateur baseball players with a path, potentially, to professional baseball.
As a result of this development, the Atlanta Braves organization announced later on Tuesday that it will end its affiliation with the city of Danville, effective Wednesday.
The Danville Braves arrived in the city in 1993 as the rookie advanced affiliate and had been the longest-tenured Braves affiliate team.
“We thank the city of Danville for their support over nearly three decades of Braves baseball and wish continued success to the city,” said Chip Moore, Braves executive vice president of minor league affiliates and strategic planning.
Since arriving in Danville, the Braves played their home games at Legion Field near Dan Daniel Memorial Park. In 27 seasons, the team won two Appalachian League championships — 2006 and 2009 — and finished at or above .500 18 times.
Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, expressed disappointment that the community would be losing such a valuable “presence” that was cultivated over such a long period of time. But she also recognized the opportunity of a bright future.
“It is heartening to know that we still will have baseball through the Appalachian League,” she wrote in an email. “I hope they will be able to provide the same level of community engagement and real partnerships that the Braves did during their time in Danville. The Chamber looks forward to providing appropriate support to contribute to the league’s success.”
Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones similarly was saddened by the loss of the Braves, but he remained optimistic about baseball, regardless of level, remaining a fixture in the region.
“We’re looking forward to a new team as part of the community,” he said, “and hopefully this new team — I’m sure it will — will be accepted by the community just as the Braves were.”
The lost season
Rumors began swirling in December that Minor League Baseball would face numerous changes following the 2020 season.
From the beginning, the Appalachian League — which includes Danville and nine other teams across Virginia, North Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia — was said to be on the chopping block as major league organizations questioned whether the investment in players and organizations at the very lowest level of the minors was truly worth it.
The 2020 season, at the time, was not in danger. The expectation was that this summer would play out as normal, and MLB and MiLB would discuss the future of 40-some minor league organizations after the season.
Of course, very few things in 2020 have gone as planned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the start of the baseball season was similarly altered.
After much deliberation, MLB owners agreed to a 60-game schedule to salvage something resembling a season. (The MLB playoffs started Tuesday.) Shortly after that announcement, though, came the decision to not hold a minor league season of any kind — in part out of an abundance of caution to not spread COVID-19, but also because operating a minor league season likely wasn’t going to be financially viable, especially because of the shortened MLB campaign.
As a result, minor league players and personnel waited and waited only to be served with news that seemed inevitable at a certain point. The Appalachian League will undergo a face-lift and no longer be attached to MLB organizations, which could have a brutal financial effect on the communities the league calls home.
The final season of Danville Braves baseball, then, was the 2019 campaign that saw them go 30-38. Amid a losing season, though, fans were treated to exciting breakout performances from Bryce Ball (.324 average, 13 home runs, 38 RBI in 41 games) and Mitch Stallings (2.25 ERA with 69 strikeouts in 56 innings).
The Danville Braves had long been a launching pad for many promising prospects on their way to stardom with the Major League team. That list includes Andruw Jones, Rafael Furcal, Jason Heyward, Ozzie Albies, Mike Soroka and Ronald Acuña Jr., among many others. Brian Snitker, the current Atlanta Braves manager, also managed the Danville Braves in 1996 and went 37-29.
Danville’s future of baseball
Jones said it would be reasonable to assume that the new Appalachian League team in Danville will play at Legion Field once next summer comes around. He said Bill Sgrinia, the director of Danville Parks and Recreation, would be best to confirm that, but Sgrinia was unavailable Tuesday afternoon.
Sgrinia did offer a statement, however, that was included in MLB and USA Baseball’s announcement: “Danville has had a long tradition as a baseball community and is extremely excited about keeping quality baseball in the city. We greatly enjoyed having the Danville Braves as part of our community and are sad to see them leave. However, we are appreciative of MLB and USA Baseball providing this opportunity for continued baseball in Danville. We look forward to a new team as part of the community.”
According to Tuesday’s news release, each of the 10 teams in the Appalachian League will undergo a process of changing their names and logos to incorporate symbols and images that represent their specific communities. MLB and USA Baseball have already started the process of identifying and inviting players to participate in the 2021 season.
According to The Associated Press, the league is working closely with the NCAA to ensure that participation does not impact college eligibility, which would likely mean that the league’s players would no longer be paid.
The plans for the league include a 54-game season and an annual all-star game. MLB and USA Baseball will provide staffing support for teams. Players also will receive “extensive visibility” to MLB scouts through their participation in the league, according to one release.
When the rumors filtered down in December that baseball may be leaving some of the Appalachian League communities for good, politicians lobbied for MLB to reverse course and attempt to save the sport at its most grassroots level.
Many of those same politicians were thankful Tuesday upon learning that baseball will stick around in some capacity.
Some baseball, it could be said, is better than no baseball.
“For years, Minor League Baseball teams have provided affordable family entertainment for Virginians and fostered players who became Big League stars,” U.S. Sen.Mark Warner (D-VA) said. “This new Appalachian League format will continue that tradition, ensuring that high-level baseball will continue being played in our state for the long-term. I look forward to seeing the next generation of big league stars, and cultivating the next generation of baseball fans, right here in Virginia.”
A look back in photos
DRB 062717 BravesReturn-1.JPG
DRB 062717 BravesReturn-2.JPG
DRB 062717 BravesReturn-3.JPG
DRB 062717 BravesReturn-4.JPG
DRB 062717 BravesReturn-5.JPG
DRB 062717 BravesReturn-6.JPG
DRB 062717 DBravesGame-1.JPG
DRB 062717 DBravesGame-2.JPG
DRB 062717 DBravesGame-3.JPG
DRB 062717 DBravesGame-4.JPG
