Braves cut affiliation with Danville after Appalachian League announces new format

Alexis Ehrhardt, president and CEO of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, expressed disappointment that the community would be losing such a valuable “presence” that was cultivated over such a long period of time. But she also recognized the opportunity of a bright future.

“It is heartening to know that we still will have baseball through the Appalachian League,” she wrote in an email. “I hope they will be able to provide the same level of community engagement and real partnerships that the Braves did during their time in Danville. The Chamber looks forward to providing appropriate support to contribute to the league’s success.”

Danville Mayor Alonzo Jones similarly was saddened by the loss of the Braves, but he remained optimistic about baseball, regardless of level, remaining a fixture in the region.

“We’re looking forward to a new team as part of the community,” he said, “and hopefully this new team — I’m sure it will — will be accepted by the community just as the Braves were.”

The lost season

Rumors began swirling in December that Minor League Baseball would face numerous changes following the 2020 season.