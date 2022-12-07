Bridge dedicated in memory of Pittsylvania County deputy

A bridge that spans U.S. 29 along Chalk Level Road has been renamed to honor Pittsylvania County Sheriff's Office deputy J. Holland Thomas Sr. who died in 1956 from a shooting in the line of duty.

Thomas' family joined county leaders on a rain Tuesday afternoon to unveil the new marker dedicating the structure as the “Deputy Sheriff J. Holland Thomas, Sr. Memorial Bridge.”

The shooting happened Oct. 8, 1952, while Thomas was trying to arrest a man wanted in the death of his employer who supposedly owed him $18, according to a county news release.

The deputy was shot in the chest and abdomen area from a 12-gauge shotgun. While doctors were able to remove most of the pellets, he never fully recovered, the county reported.

Thomas — who had been involved with law enforcement for 33 years — retired from the sheriff's office and later died in 1956 from an infection and internal bleeding caused by one of the fragment.

“Deputy Thomas endured great pain and ultimately lost his life as a result of his courage in the line of duty,” Vic Ingram, chair of the county board of supervisors, said Tuesday. “As county leaders, we are pleased to rename this bridge along Chalk Level Road in Thomas’ honor. The signs on this bridge will remind everyone who crosses it of the sacrifices Thomas made to protect and serve this community.”

The Board passed a resolution in July requesting that the Commonwealth Transportation Board rename the bridge. The Commonwealth Transportation Board approved the request in October, the release reported.

The board started the process of renaming of several bridges in honor of fallen law enforcement officers this year. In August, leaders commemorated the Virginia State Police trooper Henry Murray Brooks, Jr. Memorial Bridge located in Hurt and the Trooper Henry Noel Harmon Memorial Bridge located in Chatham.

Both are named after Virginia State Troopers who lost lives as a result of injuries sustained on the job.