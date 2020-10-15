Bridge north of Chatham named in honor of former late mayor Roy Byrd Jr.

The late Roy P. Byrd Jr. was honored Thursday afternoon when the U.S. 29 Business bridge in Pittsylvania County was named in his memory.
Del. Les Adams (R-Chatham) led the ceremony at Chatham Town Hall, with city and county residents and officials taking part in the festivities. Byrd’s children, Mary Ann Byrd Martin and Aaron Byrd, were also in attendance.
The bridge, which sits north of Chatham and crosses over U.S. 29, now will be known as the Roy P. Byrd Jr. Memorial Bridge.
Adams, in his prepared remarks, recalled Byrd as a “faithful servant” to the town and the community.
Byrd, who died in September 2019 at age 71, was a lifelong resident of Chatham and Pittsylvania County and was remembered for his dedication to his many roles — not only in his family, but also in his community. He served on the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors and the Chatham Town Council. From 2013 to the middle of 2018 he was also Chatham’s mayor. And as a member of the state’s Commonwealth Transportation Board, he helped secure funding for local transportation needs.
“He loved life, and he lived wholeheartedly and always with a commitment to public service,” said Shannon Valentine, the secretary of the Virginia Department of Transportation. “He truly understood … that making smart investments in people and in infrastructure were the foundations for strong communities and sustainable economic growth.”
Valentine closed her remarks by thanking the assembled group for being present to honor “a great Virginian.”
