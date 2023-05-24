Caesars Virginia has donated $200,000 to a local homeless shelter and a group that provides services to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

During an event Tuesday morning in front of the Danville Casino, Caesars Virginia General Manager Chris Albrecht presented a $100,000 check each to House of Hope and Haven of the Dan River Region.

“[It’s] just a tremendous opportunity for us to continue to give here locally in Danville,” Albrecht said. “We couldn’t be more excited to partner with them on this exciting moment.”

The funds came from money spent by patrons during two invitation-only sneak-peek events held at Danville Casino during the week before its grand opening on May 15, Albrecht said.

The company is not keeping any of the money it made before opening Danville Casino’s doors to the public, he said.

House of Hope Executive Director Jude Swanson said the organization will use the $100,000 to support its recently completed expansion.

“Already, we have seen that we are on track to serve more than twice the amount of people that we’ve served in the past and that is taking a lot of our resources,” Swanson said during an interview after the event. “This donation from Caesars is certainly going to help.”

Charisse C. Hairston, CEO at Haven of the Dan River Region, said news of the donation was “a shock.” The group, which has a shelter for women and children, wants to build an off-site facility for adult males.

“Having funds will allow us to do that,” Hairston told the Danville Register & Bee.

Haven serves an average of about 100-115 clients through its shelter, counseling and advocacy services, Hairston said.