The Danville Casino rang up nearly $20 million in gaming revenue last month.

The temporary casino bought in about $19.6 million for the month of August, according to figures from the Virginia Lottery posted Friday.

That’s nearly $2 million less than the $21.4 million the casino pulled in during July.

Since opening May 15, the casino has accumulated more than $70 million in gaming revenue at its facility in Schoolfield, where the permanent Caesars Virginia casino is being built and is expected to open in late 2024.

Of the $19.6 million, about $14.1 million came from its 826 slots and about $5.4 million was generated from its 25 table games, according to the Virginia Lottery.

Compared to two other casinos in the state, the Danville Casino brought in nearly $6 million more than the HR Bristol casino’s $13.9 million, but less than Rivers Casino Portsmouth, which rang up about $21.5 million in August.

The Danville Casino’s August performance resulted in about $3.5 million in gaming-tax revenue, with nearly $1.2 million expected to go to the city of Danville.

The city will get an additional $490,816 in direct payment from Caesars as part of an agreement with Danville. That will bring the city’s total to more than $1.6 million in revenue from the casino for August.

That arrangement includes the city receiving 2.5% of the company’s gaming revenue up to $200 million, in addition to gaming-tax revenue generated.

That percentage will increase once gaming revenues at Danville Casino exceed $200 million.

During August, Virginia casinos generated a total of about $55 million in gaming revenue and about $9.9 million total tax, according to the Virginia Lottery.

