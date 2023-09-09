Guy Blanchard, the president and chief financial officer with AeroFarms, is scheduled to lead a keynote address at the second annual Controlled Environment Agriculture Summit East.

The event is planned Sept. 19-20 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

Blanchard is expected to speak at 9 a.m. Sept. 20.

AeroFarms is an indoor vertical farming company with its largest facility in the world located in Ringgold. In June, the company announced it was filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, a move that will shift even more focus and energy to the Dan River Region plant.

Blanchard’s keynote will share "how AeroFarms is emerging stronger in the months following" the bankruptcy filing, a news release stated.

The CEA Summit East is co-hosted by Indoor Ag-Con and the CEA Innovation Center, a partnership between the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research and Virginia Tech’s School of Plant and Environmental Sciences and the Virginia Seafood Agricultural Research and Extension Center.

“We are excited to welcome Guy Blanchard to our CEA Summit keynote stage," Brian Sullivan, CEO of Indoor Ag-Con. "AeroFarms has been a trailblazer in the indoor farming industry, and his address will undoubtedly provide invaluable insights into the path forward for the indoor farming sector as it confronts new challenges, and new opportunities, head-on."

Blanchard also will touch on things like growing retail partnerships with leaders like Walmart, H-E-B, The Fresh Market, Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh, according to the release.

The idea behind the indoor vertical farm involves a process that grows crops in stacks at a rate company officials report is 390 times more productive than field-grown plants. Doing so uses no soil, sunlight or chemicals.

In announcing the bankruptcy filing, the company said it entered an agreement with an already-established group of AeroFarms investors. Those investors will provided $10 million in debtor-in-possession financing. That, along with cash from ongoing operations, “is expected to provide AeroFarms with the necessary liquidity to support its operations during the bankruptcy process,” a June news release stated.

A ribbon-cutting event celebrated the Local plant's opening in September 2022.

“Having Guy Blanchard share his perspective on AeroFarms’ journey through recent challenges aligns perfectly with our mission to foster collaboration and innovation within the CEA community,” Dr. Scott Lowman, co-director of the CEA Innovation Center and vice president of applied research at the Institute, said.