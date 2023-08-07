A Saturday morning food giveaway at the Danville Police Department snarled traffic for miles and forced organizers to end operations early.

Tyson Foods — a company still in the midsts of hiring for its new Ringgold plant — brought a full tractor-trailer load of items to give out via drive-thru style setup starting at 8 a.m.

By about 8:15 a.m., traffic was at a near standstill along West Main Street, about 2 miles away from the entrance of the police headquarters at 1 Community Way along Memorial Drive.

Meanwhile, over at the police department, about 40,000 pounds of frozen food had been loaded from a tractor-trailer and on pallets lining the entranceway. Vehicles pulled up — several at a time to keep a better flow moving — and volunteers loaded the boxes and motioned the drivers along.

The helpers included those from the Danville Police Department, Danville Fire Department, Virginia Department of Health and others from the community.

The items in the boxes had things like chicken, sausage, turkey and prepared meals.

However, the overwhelming turnout backed up traffic to the point it started creating safety concerns. That prompted the police department to switch gears and cease the giveaway, at least at that location.

“For safety reasons, we’re going to have to go to the neighborhoods,” Cpl. Sylvia Brooks said in a video about an hour and a half after the giveaway started.

“We just have to keep safety first,” she said. “We have to clear out this line, because we didn’t realize it was going to be this big of a turnout.”

Traffic also was observed backed up along Memorial Drive and Bishop Road where vehicles were waiting to turn right back onto West Main Street to eventually navigate to the public entrance to the police headquarters.

When asked by the Register & Bee if the extreme traffic situation was on anyone’s radar, police spokesperson Matt Bell acknowledged they were looking for a high turnout.

“The amount of shares on social media was high,” he told the Register & Bee. “The traffic speaks to the need people have for food, especially during times when inflation is still effecting the amount of food families are able to put on the table.”

This isn’t the first time Tyson was involved with a food distribution. In December, about 40,000 pounds of frozen chicken were part of a handout hosted at Danville Community College.

Tyson also was scheduled to host a job fair at the police department Saturday, company spokesperson MaKenzie Williams said.

August 2021, the company announced plans for a $300 million plant in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County. That facility is expected to open in the coming months and will employ about 400.

Tyson is looking to hire day-shift jobs for production, machine operators, forklift operators and quality assurance technicians, Williams said.

Gov. Ralph Northam came to Danville in 2021 to announce Tyson’s plans to build the 325,000-square-foot plant in Cane Creek Centre, an industrial park jointly owned by the city of Danville and Pittsylvania County.

The plant will cook, season, flash-freeze, package and ship out foods including Any’tizer Snacks, chicken nuggets and other products, the Register & Bee reported in 2021. Average annual salaries for the positions will be around $40,000 to $45,000.