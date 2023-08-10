A day after Tyson Foods announced it will shutter four more plants across the nation, a company spokesperson confirmed its new Ringgold facility is still on track to open next month.

First announced in October 2021 with a visit from then-Gov. Ralph Northam, the new facility in Cane Creek Centre should start production the week of Sept. 10, MaKenzie Williams, a spokesperson for Tyson, told the Register & Bee.

Williams did not answer questions centering on the impact the closings may have on the newly constructed 325,000-square-foot facility.

On Monday, Tyson said it would close four chicken plants in North Little Rock, Arkansas; Corydon, Indiana; Dexter, Missouri; and Noel, Missouri.

Also Monday, the company reported a loss of $417 million for its fiscal third-quarter, according to The Associated Press.

Donnie King, president and CEO of Tyson, called it a “difficult decision” to shut down the four plants.

The company in March told workers at the Glen Allen processing plant it would shut down by May. That resulted in the elimination of about 700 jobs.

Following that initial opening by the second week in September, the Ringgold plant plans to add more lines and shifts.

“At this time, we are still processing applications from our recent job fair over the weekend,” Williams told the Register & Bee.

That job fair coincided with a food giveaway Saturday at the Danville Police Department. Tyson brought a tractor-trailer load of about 40,000 pounds of frozen food designed to be handed out in a drive-thru style operation.

However, the response overwhelmed roads and created a traffic backup of nearly 2 miles. Because of safety concerns, the giveaway was halted early and instead food was distributed in neighborhoods in Danville.

The new Ringgold facility will create about 400 jobs that include 46 in management and 350 hourly workers, Williams said.

The plant will cook, season, flash-freeze, package and ship out foods including Any’tizer Snacks, chicken nuggets and other products, the Register & Bee reported in 2021. Average annual salaries for the positions will be between $40,000 to $45,000.