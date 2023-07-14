Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager for Caesars Virginia, has been named to the board of directors of the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce.

He is one of 18 members of the board who direct policy for the chamber.

Albrecht came to Danville in September to oversee the operations of Caesars’ new casino.

“It has been a pleasure getting involved in the community since moving here,” he said. “I am excited for the future of Danville and Pittsylvania County and look forward to contributing to its continued success through my involvement with the chamber.”

Albrecht previously worked in casino operations for Caesars in Philadelphia and Hammond, Indiana.

The chamber’s goal is to accelerate business growth by connecting its 530 member organizations and 21,000 member employees to resources and networks.

