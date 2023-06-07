Restoration of the former White Mill building is about 75% complete and construction of residential and commercial space for the Dan River Falls project is in its early stages.

“The construction process has been moving along rather smoothly,” said Kendra Bishop, a spokesperson with The Alexander Company in Madison, Wisconsin.

Work began on the $85 million endeavor in January, following a groundbreaking held by officials Jan. 12.

In the residential portion of the 550,000-square-foot building, concrete floors have been poured and workers are beginning to frame apartments — starting at the fourth floor and working down, Bishop said Monday.

Concrete restoration continues on the building’s exterior, 75% of the clerestory (upper) windows have been installed and the majority of the main facade windows are in the midst of fabrication and restoration.

Framing, site work and window restoration and fabrication will be ongoing, and the next steps will include installation of mechanical, electrical and plumbing and elevators, Bishop said.

So far, the Dan River Falls project is still expected to be finished on time.

“The previously provided completion date still stands,” she said. “I’m unable to pinpoint the exact date at this time, but can confirm we remain on track for late 2024.”

There have been no serious delays on construction so far “or any major disruptions in terms of sourcing materials,” Bishop said. The biggest challenge has been finding workers for more specialized rehabilitation efforts, she said.

“For example, we’ve brought in a second team of specialists to supplement the ongoing concrete restoration to the exterior to ensure that portion of work remains on track,” she said.

The former White Mill is being redeveloped into a multi-use project that will initially feature 147,000 square feet of commercial space and 150 apartments. Another 56 units are planned in a future phase.

The 150 apartments will be built on the top three floors of western two-thirds of the building and will include one-, two,- and three-bedroom units. Some will be loft style. The future apartments will be built on the top floors of the eastern one-third of the building.

The first floor and eastern one-third of the second floor will be reserved for commercial space, with the lower level of the building being converted into 219 interior parking spaces for tenants.

Construction of a riverfront park on 4 acres between the White Mill building and the King Memorial Bridge is also taking place and expected to be complete in late 2024.

The Alexander Company and the Danville Industrial Development Authority signed a memorandum of understanding during a ceremony in May 2021 at the Danville Family YMCA across the Dan River from the White Mill.

Entering into the partnership under 424 Memorial Drive LLC — instead of having the Alexander Company buy the property outright — allows the use of historic tax credits for the project.

The IDA owns the White Mill property, but the authority agreed to admit the Alexander Company into the ownership structure as part of the memorandum of understanding.

The name “Dan River Falls” is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part. It also refers to Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville, and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.

Originally known as Mill No. 8, the White Mill operated through 1996 and encompassed more than 18 acres along the Dan River.

The reinforced concrete structure was designed in a simplified Gothic Revival architectural style. It is an example of the changes in mill architecture following World War I

The building is listed in the Virginia Landmarks Register and the National Register of Historic Places.

