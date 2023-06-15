Danville Casino pulled in almost $12 million during roughly two weeks of operation, according to the Virginia Lottery's casino gaming activity report for the month of May.

The casino brought in $11.92 million through May 31, after opening up May 15. Most of that money ($10.2 million) came from its 768 slots, while the remaining $1.7 million were from the facility's 25 table games.

Gaming activity at the casino brought in $715,521 in tax revenue for the city.

The impressive figures illustrate that Danville City Council made the right decision in choosing Caesars Entertainment for opening a casino in the city, according to city officials.

"Part of the reason they were selected is because they have a strong customer loyalty program and a large customer base surrounding Danville," City Manager Ken Larking said Thursday.

Danville voters approved a Caesars Virginia casino in Danville by a wide margin in November 2020. The permanent Caesars Virginia casino resort project in Schoolfield is expected to be complete in late 2024.

Considering the Danville Casino was open for only about half the month of May, its performance outpaced those of Bristol's and Portsmouth's casinos. Those casinos rang up about $12.9 million and about $20.6 million during their operations for the entire month, according to the Virginia Lottery.

The Virginia Lottery Board approved the casino license for the HR Bristol casino in April 2022, and the temporary facility on the site of the former Bristol Mall opened to the public on July 8, 2022. The board approved the casino license for Rivers Casino Portsmouth in November 2022 and the casino opened to the public Jan. 23.

As for the gaming tax revenue the temporary casino generated in just more than two weeks of operation, that amount has already far exceeded the $500,000 Danville's finance director predicted it would bring through the end of the fiscal year on June 30.

Larking pointed out that there was a lot of excitement about Danville Casino for the first few days of operation. It will take time to see what the windfall from May will mean for the long-term.

"We'll need more information over a longer period to understand what this looks like going forward," Larking said. "But it's a great start."

Even before the casino referendum passed, the city formed an Investing in Danville Committee to develop strategies for investing gaming-tax revenues from the casino.

Larking emphasized that the gaming tax revenue's purpose was not to support normal city government operations, but to go toward education, economic development, economic opportunity and financial stability.

Mayor Alonzo Jones agreed.

"We put that citizens group together before Caesars was approved to find out from citizens how they best think that money should be spent," Jones said.

He called the May revenue report "great news for our city, great news for our citizens."

"We're about to see more great things happen." Jones said.

Gaming revenues from casinos across the state totaled $45.5 million. About $8.2 million in taxes were paid to the state's Gaming Proceeds Fund.