The city of Danville now has its first comprehensive regional tourism master plan, a document providing a strategic roadmap to help city leaders plan and sustain a thriving tourism industry for the Dan River Region.

At 118 pages, the master plan released by the city Wednesday is based on at least a year of extensive quantitative research, industry best practices, and community input gathered through multiple meetings.

In addition to providing quantitative data and analysis, the plan also includes input from more than 2,000 local residents and business owners who participated in multiple surveys, interviews and focus groups across the region over the last year.

“Tourism is economic development,” said Jennifer Eddy, president and chief strategist at Roanoke-based Eddy Alexander, the marketing, advertising and public relations agency that developed the master plan. “It’s a strategic way to help increase services in a community while lowering the tax burden for citizens. And it almost always has a positive effect on quality of life in an area.”

The $200,000 project was paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money.

It also included agency’s work to help the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism to come up with a new regional tourism marketing brand, “Visit SoSi,” which was unveiled in May.

Over a nine-month period that included about 2,000 surveys and 16 focus groups, Visit SoSi emerged as the top winner for the area’s new slogan.

The concept was developed by Eddy Alexander.

“This brand will drive our messaging to the consumer, and it is already receiving favorable attention and it is growing,” said Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager with the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism.

In 2021, as the industry fought back the worst effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the local tourism industry in Danville and Pittsylvania County accounted for 1,328 local jobs and more than $6.6 million in local tax receipts, according to the master plan.

In the fall of 2021, Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors voted to make the Danville Office of Economic Development and Tourism the official destination marketing organization for the region.

Meriwether, a veteran tourism leader with experience in tourism sales and marketing across the state, was hired to help guide the community’s tourism industry growth, positioning and industry advancement.

Sections of the regional tourism master plan highlight tourism strengths and weaknesses in the region, its advantages and disadvantages, as well as how Dan River Region residents describe their community.

“In aggregate, citizens from across Danville and Pittsylvania County described the community as friendly, laid-back and welcoming and indicated the new tourism brand reflects these same qualities,” the master plan states.

When asked further, the community described the region as:

More approachable than luxurious;

More safe and secure than adventurous;

More classic than modern;

More laid back than formal;

More playful than serious;

More natural than urban;

More bold than understated;

More simple than complex; and

More handmade than digital.

Eddy Alexander also held one-on-one and group interviews with industry stakeholders across Danville and Pittsylvania County. They included economic development leaders, public officials, citizen group representatives, higher education leaders and others.

Discussion topics included the state of the current tourism industry, current assets, goals for future development and community strengths, opportunities, weaknesses and threats related to tourism and goals.

“The regional strengths and weaknesses, shared in the new tourism master plan, are our community’s voice being heard,” Meriwether said. “These strengths and weaknesses were gathered and shared through interviews, focus groups and community surveys and feedback validation sessions.”

The community described itself as “safe, family friendly, welcoming, inclusive, growing, fun, diverse and full of history and natural beauty,” according to the master plan.

They also said they looked forward to promised investments in additional tourism assets including new and upgraded facilities, entertainment options and food-and-beverage offerings.

The city pursued development of a regional tourism master plan due to economic growth in the area, Meriwether said.

“Over the past few years, significant new development is expected to drive a dramatic increase in area visitation, asset development and business expansion that, when fully leveraged, has the capacity to positively impact every citizen, business and visitor to our community,” she said. “The city understood that the development of a community-led and data-driven tourism master plan will play a critical role in doing all we can to promote our region as a tourism destination.”

Just as the Virginia Tourism Corporation, the official destination marketing organization for the commonwealth, used recovery grant money to advertise in new markets outside the state, Danville and Pittsylvania County is “similarly well-positioned” to raise its profile, the master plan pointed out.

“The region already benefits from two established higher-education institutions, two well-respected boarding schools, a state-funded science museum,” the master plan states.

It also mentions an art-and-history museum, a funeral home museum, several notable breweries and vineyards, Smith Mountain Lake, the Dan River, an award-winning river district, multiple farmers markets, the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex, 15 public parks and multiple walkable main streets, neighborhood hubs and historic districts.

“The region also benefits from significant spillover visitation from Virginia International Raceway, which sits on the county’s western border, and Lynchburg and Liberty University, which sits just beyond the county’s northern border,” the tourism master plan pointed out.

Eddy Alexander also mentions the $650 million Caesars Virginia casino resort expected to open in late 2024, and the increase in property values that have resulted around the site.

The $85 million Dan River Falls project at the former White Mill structure is also “equally impressive,” according to the tourism master plan, which also mentions the 4.5-acre riverfront park being built next to it.

The region’s strengths include historical and cultural attractions, natural beauty and Southern charm, outdoor recreation, local festivals and events, and history, architecture and heritage, the master plan points out.

Danville and Pittsylvania County have attracted several new economic development projects, and the community is excited about adding tourism to the region’s future, the master plan states.

However, there are weaknesses, including limited marketing efforts so far, skepticism among industry stakeholders about the new tourism program, limited lodging accommodations for visitors, and “siloed operations,” according to Eddy Alexander.

“The tourism industry in Danville and Pittsylvania County is fractured and dispersed,” according to the master plan. “To date, there has been limited cross-industry collaboration, which has likely limited efficacy of any one entity’s marketing investment. No evidence of a formal lodging or restaurant alliance was found and existing tourism websites are incomplete and out of date.”

But the new Caesars Virginia casino is expected to bring in 2 million new visitors per year starting in late 2024, which is attracting other investors to cater to the added regional traffic, according to the master plan.

Danville and Pittsylvania County are well-positioned to serve as the travel hub for Southern Virginia and has an opportunity to package or cross-promote its offerings and increase its marketing efforts, Eddy Alexander pointed out.

The region also possesses novelty and affordability, according to the master plan.

“Since Danville and Pittsylvania County are relatively new on the destination marketing scene, many potential visitors will be curious about all that is happening here,” the authors wrote in the master plan. “Assets and attractions are affordable, which will lower the initial travel barriers and help encourage more visitation in the year ahead.”

Threats to the region include competition from nearby regions, “which have historically done a much better job packaging and promoting their offerings,” according to the master plan.

Danville and Pittsylvania County “will continue to face stiff competition in the years ahead and will have to act strategically and spend competitively to build a program that can out-compete its neighbors,” the authors wrote.

Meriwether said the economic development and tourism office has already launched an ad campaign to attract visitors from a three-to-four-hour drive distance.

“Advertising, digital and content marketing has already begun with our Locals First Campaign,” she said. “And three-to-four-hour drive market visitors coming from Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, Roanoke, Charlottesville, Lynchburg, Tidewater area and Richmond, will begin to see our Visit SoSi destination ads in the coming weeks.”

Economic downturns are another threat, which affects travelers to the region who have not had large disposable incomes. Also, the region has had well-publicized economic struggles, as well as crime, economic depression, and financial instability, the master plan states.

“It will take intentional effort and investment to rewrite a negative narrative,” according to the master plan.

Also, the area has a lower-than-average desire for industry collaboration on tourism promotion. In addition, new positions in tourism and hospitality will increase demand for housing, of which there is a shortage, the master plan pointed out.

“This need must be addressed to enable the anticipated growth many are betting on,” the authors wrote.

As for Eddy Alexander’s endeavor with Danville and Pittsylvania County, Jennifer Eddy said, “It was a real honor to work with this community.”

The agency does this type of work all over the country, she pointed out, expressing anticipation at what the future holds for Danville and the surrounding region, as a result.

“It was special to work with a community that was so close to home and that meant a lot,” Eddy said. “It feels like we’re going to watch the positive impacts of these efforts come to fruition for years to come. That’s especially rewarding.”