Croatia, a country of beauty, rich history and friendly, people is the destination for the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce on Oct. 24 for a nine-day journey.

Rated one of the safest countries in Europe by the U.S. Department of States, Croatia is the latest trip in the chamber’s semi-annual sponsored series to interesting, affordable destinations. The itinerary includes the Dalmatian coastline, a mix of tranquil beaches, bustling medieval towns and dreamy outlying islands.

The trip, available to members and non-members of the chamber, stops for four nights in Dubrovnik, site of filming for television’s "Game of Thrones" and known as “The Pearl of the Adriatic" due to its exceptional beauty.

Travelers also will visit the country of Montenegro and spend three nights in the Croatian city of Split, a 1700-year-old city and a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization World Heritage Site.

Among sites on the tour are the Diocletian's Palace, Franciscan Monastery, Mestrovic gallery, island of Korcula, city of Trogir and Plitvice Lakes for local cuisine, natural wonders, history and nightlife.

The trip combines natural wonders such as spectacular waterfalls and lakes complemented by cities with historic palaces, churches and fortresses.

The cost is $3,699 per person and includes round-trip airfare, seven nights in four-star hotels, 13 meals, sightseeing, taxes/fees, transfers, admissions and baggage handling. Optional tours can be added for additional charges.

The tour is arranged through CI Destinations, the chamber’s travel partner since 2015.

Full itinerary and information are available at https://bit.ly/CroatiaChamberTrip or by contacting Crystal Hairston at chamber@dpchamber.org.