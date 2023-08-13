The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce is planning a nine-day adventure to Ireland in March.

The itinerary includes the Cliffs of Moher, one of Ireland’s favorite visitor experiences and tourist attractions, according to the chamber's news release.

The cost is $3,599 per person, but those who book by Aug. 31 will save $100. The trip isn't limited to just members of the chamber.

Stops include Dublin, Limerick and Killarney.

Tour sites will feature the Muckrose House, St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Wicklow National Park, Adare Village, Blarney Castle, Trinity College and the Book of Kells, according to the chamber.

The price of the trip that begins March 13 includes round-trip airfare, seven nights in four-star hotels, 10 meals, sightseeing, taxes/fees, transfers, admissions, baggage handling and a professional tour manager.

To lean more, visit https://bit.ly/2024ChamberTripIreland or contact Christy Harper at Christy@dpchamber.org.