Danville Regional Airport is getting almost $3.7 million to improve its south ramp used for aircraft parking.

The Federal Aviation Administration will provide nearly $3.3 million, while matching state money totaling $383,295 will come from the Virginia Aviation Board to cover the $3.76 million second phase of the south ramp project.

“The funds will be appropriated this fall and then paving, construction work will begin in April of 2024,” said Danville Transportation Director Marc Adelman.

The upgrade is needed to support future facility development at the airport, Adelman said.

“You can’t build large hangar facilities without having an aircraft parking area,” Adelman said during an interview at the site Monday morning.

The city will pay $95,824 for its local share of the second phase’s total cost.

Adelman wants the airport able to handle traffic and visitation from events at nearby Virginia International Raceway as well as that from the Caesars Virginia casino resort after it’s complete in late 2024.

“VIR has maxed out all of our terminal ramp space in the past,” Adelman said.

The second phase will include putting down new pavement at the ramp.

Phase one of the south ramp improvement project was completed last summer and included rubblization of the ramp. That included breaking up the concrete into small pieces of stone so it can be used as a base for the new, improved ramp.

The first phase also entailed rehabilitating the two taxiway connections that provide access to the south ramp.

Total cost of the first phase was about $1.64 million.

The south ramp improvement project is its first revamp since it was built more than 20 years ago, Adelman said.

In addition to money for the south ramp project, the Virginia Aviation Board is also providing $32,648.47 to the airport to cover costs of replacing the roof at the terminal building. The $400,000 project was completed in June.

The city’s local match for the $32,648 was $17,759.95.

The old 60-year-old roof was flat and had no slope, causing water to sit on top of the building, Adelman said.

With the new roof, new insulation was installed in such a way to create a slope for drainage, he said.

“The roof was in very poor condition,” Adelman said.