A leadership series designed to develop frontline manufacturing leaders is planned in Danville next month.

It's a group effort by the Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce, Danville Community College and GENEDGE, a state group with a mission to grow manufacturing companies.

The series of meetings are designed to look at the needs manufacturers that want to improve productivity and operational efficiency, according to a news release.

Registrations for the inaugural session of the 6 Course Leadership Series will be capped at 20.

The cost is $1,200 per person.

Anne Moore-Sparks, president/CEO of Danville Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement that frontline supervisors are important to the success of a business.

“Training for these essential frontline leaders is one of the best investments that a company can make in its talented employees,” she said. “It is very exciting to offer such a robust series of training classes to support workforce development in the region.”

Classes are planned on six Wednesday afternoons starting Sept. 13 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Regional Center for Advanced Technology and Training, located at 121 Slayton Ave. in Danville.

Topics covered include:

Sept. 13: Communications: Connect Through Conversations

Communications: Connect Through Conversations Sept. 27: Coaching: Moving People Forward

Coaching: Moving People Forward Oct. 11: Setting Goals and Reviewing Results

Setting Goals and Reviewing Results Oct. 25: Building and Sustaining Trust

Building and Sustaining Trust Nov. 8: Addressing Poor Performance

Addressing Poor Performance Nov. 29: Resolving Workplace Conflict

“Research shows that leadership training increases employee engagement, reduces turnover and results in measurable productivity improvements,” said Bert Eades, business services director of operations at GENEDGE.

Hewill serve as the instructor of the series

“This newly-developed 6 Course Leadership Series is ideal for mid-level managers, frontline supervisors and aspiring supervisors,” said Mark Funkey, vice president of workforce services for Danville Community College. “Whether someone is looking to move up the ladder and take on more managerial roles, or if someone is already in a leadership position and wants to refine their skills, or if an individual is at the grassroots of operations with responsibility for immediate decision-making, this course is a game-changer for your career in the manufacturing industry.”

To learn more or to register, visit https://genedge.org/event/six-course-leadership-training-series/.