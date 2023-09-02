Over in one wing scientists are growing bacteria they hope will be beneficial to plants.

In another area Southside teachers are getting lessons on instructing students through a program designed to create the next generation of science and technology workers.

In a greenhouse, plants are growing in a controlled environments while cameras monitor their every move.

Over in another building, students are working through an accelerated program in defense manufacturing.

At the same time, hundreds of people are attending a conference.

That’s just an average day at Danville’s Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, a self-described catalyst of economic transformation for Southern Virginia.

“The institute sometimes comes across as an overnight success to the outside world,” Todd Yeatts, the former executive vice president of manufacturing advancement, said in a meeting with the Register & Bee recently. “It’s an overnight success, 20-plus years in the making with a lot of hard work.”

The guiding force is President Telly Tucker, who believes the institute should always evolve and change.

“We always look through the lens of what does industry need,” Tucker said. “It’s hard to have economic transformation when you are not aware or in-tune with what industry needs.”

Founded in 2002 through the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission — one of the group’s first large investments — the institute opened two years later and became fully operational in 2005.

The state generally provides about 80% of the yearly operational budget for the institute, spokesperson Allison Moore confirmed. About 15% of its income comes in the way of revenue from conference services and leasing space. The rest is in the form of of fee-based research services.

“This is a continuous improvement model,” Tucker explained of the organization’s mission.

It’s divided into five sectors: economic development, advanced learning, manufacturing advancement, applied research and the conference services.

For the economic development aspect, it serves as a conduit between the state and local officials trying to lure new companies to the region.

Linda Green is the vice president of economic development for the institute, but she also serves as the executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance.

That alliance started in 2010 at the state level. Seeing an overlap in services, the institute reached out to the alliance’s board to form a partnership.

“The institute is my primary funder,” Green said in a recent interview. “I still do the economic development for their full area.”

With the exception of Martinsville and Henry County, Green’s region encompasses Patrick and Halifax counties in addition to Danville and Pittsylvania County.Mark Keith, the president and CEO of the Martinsville-Henry County Economic Development Corp, “just felt like he could do it without the cooperation,” Green explained.

They dropped out about eight years ago.

“I think everyone else feels that regional cooperation is the key to success,” Green explained. “I think it’s made a huge difference.”

There’s lots of fanfare around the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, but those high-profile prospects also are looking a nearby industrial park for suppliers in a 30-mile radius.

“So Halifax is coming to play,” she said, along with Patrick County, when it comes to the megasite.

“We know if something lands there … it’s going to impact the entire region,” Tucker noted of the megasite, again emphasizing the regional approach.

IperionX is an example of that regional spirit paying off. That titanium company is coming to neighboring Halifax County.

Titanium is the key material used in the Additive Manufacturing Center of Excellence, a program by the U.S. Navy at the institute.

“IperonX will be making that titanium,” Green said. “So to me, that regional approach is extremely strong.”

In fact, whenever Green heads to a state meeting, the partnership of localities in Southern Virginia is nearly always put on a pedestal.

“It’s the right leaders in the right place at the right time,” Tucker said when asked how the regional cooperation has become a statewide model.

“Check your egos ... it’s not about any one of us,” he said. “It’s about the different we are trying to make.”

That strong relationship is why Tucker came back to Danville from a stint in Northern Virginia. In Tucker’s previous role, he oversaw economic development with the city of Danville.

And it’s not just in the government sector. Tucker said he can pick up the phone and talk to Averett University President Tiffany Franks in an instant.

“You name it, you call them, and they want to help you,” he said.

That’s not how it works everywhere.

“You don’t find this kind of synergism, where Halifax needs to win and everybody kicked in with IperionX,” Green noted.

Green has “zero doubt” the megasite will land a tenant, but also cautioned it’ll depend on the economy and the geopolitical climate as far as timing.“I’m confident it’s one of the best sites in the nation,” she said.

Education

Going hand-in-hang with economic development is education, another focus area.

Julie Brown, the vice president of advanced learning at the institute, said the mission isn’t to duplicate what’s already happening in learning circles.

“Our role is to fill gaps, bring people together,” she said.

GO TEC is one of the avenues. Standing for Great Opportunities in Engineering and Careers, it launched to addresses a nationwide challenge to fill manufacturing jobs.

Starting in the middle school level, students learn what courses they will need to take for particular professional paths.

It first started in two middle schools in Danville, then branched out to Chatham Middle School.

It’s grown beyond the footprint of the region and is now a state effort.

Last year GO TEC was at 19 schools. This year, it’s 25.

Tucker said it’s powerful to bring a prospective industry into the local school system where they see students in the GO TEC program.

In fact, even company leaders from Europe have told him their country should be doing a program similar to what the institute launched.

The institute also houses the local governor’s school program with about 120 high school students on campus during the day.

Other educational opportunities include the yearly Career Choice Expo, mock interview sessions and summer STEM camps for students.

Manufacturing development

One of the newest — and now considered a flagship program at the institute — is the Accelerated Training in Defense Manufacturing.

The fast-paced program trains workers to enter the defense industrial base.

Working closely with the U.S. Navy, it provides 16 weeks of training with 600 hours of instruction time.

The last cohort had about 80 students. By November, it’ll be up to 170. At the height, Yeatts said they hope to graduate up to 1,000 students at a time

There are other programs like integrated machining technology for people who already have a two-year degree.

“It takes them to the next level,” Yeatts said, by training them for a management or supervisory position.

There’s also the Gene Haas Center for Integrated Machining at the institute, essentially a training program for trainers.

Arkansas was so impressed with the Danville operation that they wanted to copy it.

“It’s modeled after what they saw here,” Yeatts said.

Yet another player in the expansive economic toolbox is what the institute calls its Rapid Launch Facility.

“That’s a soft landing spot for a company that may have an national or international presence,” Yeatts said.

It allows an established business to set up an operation in the region while they are waiting for a building to be finished.

Applied research

Scott Lowman, the vice president of applied research, said most of his time is spent working and listening to the agriculture industry.

That’s because it’s still the No. 1 economic driver in Virginia.

“Agriculture is changing,” he explained.

And the institute is leading some of that change.

Leveraging technology and biology, he’s also guiding economic transformation.

On the tech side, there’s coding and robotics.

“We use them as platform to monitor plant growth and health,” Lowman explained.

For example, there’s a camera above a table can can detect problems with a plant in a controlled environment. They also can use drones to go out into a field to spot troubles.

AeroFarms, a new vertical farming operation in the region, works closely with the institute.“We’re trying to address any needs that they have,” Lowman said.

As an example, they are looking to develop something that will detect a pathogen present in seeds before they are planted.

Conferences

Rounding out the offerings at the institute is space for gatherings, led by Leslie Dobbins, vice president of conference center and services.

“We have close to 30,000 square feet of meeting space,” she explained on a recent tour.

That includes classroom-style space that industries like to rent out for training sessions.

Last year, Dobbins and her team had a part in about 760 activities and events.

But space is just part of the equation. Meals also are part of the services including box lunches or a buffet.

Sometimes those request can be last minute. Recently, a group asked for about 25 box lunches. After everyone on her staff frantically jumped in, the meals were ready in about 25 minutes.

The major space is an 8,400-square-foot great hall for conferences and large banquets and a 3,800-square-foot atrium for receptions.

“So many people walk in this building and they think it’s brand new,” Dobbins said, despite it being nearly 20 years old. “That’s setting an impression.”

It’s not uncommon to have a governor come to the atrium to make a major economic announcement for the region.

President Joe Biden has even been there when he was vice president running for reelection. For that gathering, the atrium’s desk was built into a platform for the high-security campaign stop.

Meals also are available to the public at the Megabytes cafe, open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday. A buffet spread comes out Tuesday-Thursday.

Otherwise there’s a menu board with sandwich and salad options.

About one-third of the business comes from people outside the institute, including workers from nearby companies.

Of course, the students on campus find the food spot a popular destination at lunchtime also.