Expanding on the commonwealth’s decades-old slogan — Virginia is for Lovers — Pittsylvania County will showcase and display its own love of tourism with a special dedication ceremony Saturday.

A new “love” sign will debut at 10 a.m. Saturday at the The Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex in Chatham.

It’s all part of the Virginia Tourism Corporation’s program known as “LOVEwork” designed to promote tourism destinations throughout the state, according to a news release.

The latest addition is part of a LoveSign Trail throughout the county. Other signs are located in downtown Chatham, downtown Gretna and Wayside Park in Hurt.

With abounding enthusiasm surrounding next year’s opening of a casino resort in Danville — in addition to a temporary facility now in operation — a new regional tourism brand is now in place: Visit SoSi.

The new marketing piece ties in the affiliation with Southside Virginia with a new twist by playing off the sounds of “so” and “see,” Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager, explained at the unveiling earlier this month, just days before the temporary Danville Casino opened its doors.

Tourism brings in about $14 million in tax revenue to the region each year, making it an economic engine itself.

The Virginia Tourism Corporation’s LOVEwork Reimbursement Program provided $1,500 for the newest love sign for Pittsylvania County.

Mary Smith spearheaded the love sign project, the release stated. Members of a working committee included Brenda Bowman, Alisa Davis, Lisa Shorter along with other volunteers with Chatham First, Chatham Rotary, Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex and The Homeplace Vineyard, according to a news release.

The Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex is a tourism draw hosting agriculture-themed events throughout the year.

At each love sign in the county, a QR code will be available in a nearby kiosk directing visitors to the Pittsylvania County website.