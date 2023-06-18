A $20 million project to expand Sovah Health-Danville’s emergency department — originally announced more than two years ago — is officially underway.

But before the real work begins on the overhaul, a temporary emergency department must be constructed on the second floor.

From the outside, temporary fencing is up along some areas. Starting Monday, crews will begin taking down trees near the radiation oncology building near the hospital, Corey Santoriello, a spokesperson for Sovah Health-Danville, told the Register & Bee.

Renovations also will start next week on the second floor area that will house the temporary emergency unit so there’s no interruption in service while the main emergency department becomes a construction zone.

“Initial estimates for this phase of construction have Sovah Health-Danville seeing patients in the temporary ER in early November, however construction timelines can change unexpectedly,” Santoriello wrote in an email.

Overall, the project should take about 14 months to complete.

At the original 2021 announcement, then Sovah Health-Danville Chief Operating Officer John Kent told the Danville Register & Bee that the upcoming Caesars Virginia casino in Danville played a role in the LifePoint’s willingness to invest in the project. LifePoint is the parent company of Sovah Health-Danville.

Back then, the price was pegged at $12 million. The post-pandemic building price surge now has the estimate at about $20 million.

Increasing by about 50% — 14,000 square feet to 21,000 — the current 22 full-sizes rooms will grow to 33 in the emergency department.

The overall goal is to “improve patient and staff flow, expand triage and reduce wait times,” hospital officials have said.

The waiting area will expand and six new multifunctional rooms will be added, making it easier for workers to move through the space.

The renovated space will allow clinicians a clear view of patient areas at all times.

The project also adds a new patient monitoring system and replacement of a radiology exam room. The ambulance bay will be relocated in an effort to make it easier to transport patients in and out of the emergency department.

When the temporary department is ready, that means patients, visitors and EMS workers will use the main entrance to the hospital to access the emergency room.

“Internal and external signage will be posted during that time to provide proper direction,” Santoriello told the Register & Bee.

Patients and visitors will use the main parking lot directly across the street from the hospital.

“The vehicle entrance from Central Boulevard will be limited to our EMS partners and restricted to all other traffic,” he said.