CALLANDS — Pittsylvania County farmer Robert Mills said this growing season has been an emotional roller coaster.

First there was a cool spring.

Then heavy rains came in rapid succession.

After that, hot temperatures arrived.

“I’ve been planting tobacco on my own for 28 years,” he said in a Saturday interview at his Briar View Farms operation. “And every year I think I have seen everything Mother Nature can throw at me.”

Then something else happens.

Even facing multiple challenges, Mills — himself a first-generation farmer — sees the positive light.

After all, the farming business has been around for 400 years. What’s happening now is nothing new under the sun for what someone else has probably faced before.

“We are the most resilient group of men and women that can overcome any type of obstacle and be able to bounce back and stay and business,” he said sitting in a rocker on the front porch of a cabin that’s about 150 years old. “At the end of the day, we’re going to be OK.”

But Mills said he doesn’t do it for the money.

“We do it because it’s a lifestyle.”

And now his son, 22-year-old Logan, is linked with that lifestyle as a part owner in the farming business.

After graduating college he returned to the farm.

“This is what I love,” he said in a soft voice when asked why he jumped into the business. “This is what I always had a passion for.”

The father-son duo sat down when he was 12 and started mapping at out future once Logan realized farming was in his blood.

Briar View Farms has 2,200 acres spread across Pittsylvania and Henry counties. With about 800 acres owned, the balance is rented from 36 landowners.

Many of those fields were previously farmed in past generations.

The sprawling business is split into many sectors: tobacco, grain, cattle and poultry.

“We are probably the most diverse operation you’re going to find in Southside,” Robert Mills said.

In fact, they even raise four different types of tobacco: organic flue-cured, traditional flue-cured, Virginia dark fire and Connecticut cigar wrapper.

“Tobacco is still king for us,” Logan Mills said, also quickly noting he’s the reason the farm got back into the tobacco business.

Following fallout from the tobacco buyout in the early 2000s, Robert Mills backed off of the crop.

When growing up, his young son kept asking why he veered away from what’s called the “golden leaf” in the South.

After nudging, his father ease back into it.

“It was the right move to go back to growing tobacco,” Robert Mills said.

Also referencing the “king” status, he said tobacco is the No. 1 crop for the farm.

It’s risky, though. And it requires a lot of up-front money.

“But it has the greatest chance of reward,” Robert Mills said. “And it’s consistent.”

Challenges

Steven Barts, an extension agent in Pittsylvania County, said the weather, along increased fuel and labor costs, are adding to the mounting issues.

“It’s had a direct negative impact to growers’ bottom line,” he explained to the Register & Bee. “The cost of production is continually rising.”

The final impact won’t be fully known until the end of the year.

But this season has indeed been quite the challenge.

First, the abnormally cool spring didn’t help. Basically everything planted just stayed there, hiding under the soil.

“Most of the spring crops are tropical in nature,” Barts explained. The days of just reaching 60 degrees for highs in late April meant it took longer for plants to start rooting.

Then when things finally started warming up, the rains hit. Ordinarily, wet weather is a positive thing for crops.

But not when it’s 2.5 inches in 30 minutes. Then another 2.5 inches in 45 minutes two days later. Then a few days after, 5.5 inches fell in two hours.

“Tobacco does not like wet feet,” Robert Mills said. “It does not like living in water.”

Fertilizer — a critical component in growing tobacco — was washed away.

Or was it?

“We were scratching our heads about four or five weeks ago,” Robert Mills said.

Not knowing if the fertilizer was still there, they added more.

Then, more rain.

Now he decides to do something he’s never done before. He added nitrogen — manually — to the tobacco.

The general process is something he learned from 2003, one of the worse tobacco season in his memory. That summer was unusually wet from constant rains.

Then about 10 years later, the same thing happened. This time, he remembered what happened in 2003 — with the crop losing most of the fertilizer — so he knew what needed to be done.

“I’m happy to say that I think everything we did worked,” he said. “It’s not the best crop that I’ve ever had, by far. But I think it’s a crop that is manageable now.”

The elder Mills, who serves on multiple agriculture committees in the state, said he’s far from the anomaly. Other growers hit with the big rains are in the same boat, metaphorically speaking.

After the rains subsided, the heat built in.

One day 90 degrees. Then 92. Then 95.

The tobacco melted.

“It drew up like a stove pipe,” Robert Mills explained. “From this point forward, we have got to keep moisture on it.”

Grains

Tobacco isn’t the only thing impacted by this year’s weather pattern.

When it comes to wheat in Southside Virginia, anyone who was able to harvest before the wet spell likely will get what’s known as milling quality.

That translates into top-dollar.

Anyone else — including all 17,000 bushels for the Mills duo — will harvest feed wheat, fetching a much smaller return.

“It’s nothing we could have done to stop it,” Robert Mills said.

Ironically, it all changed in a matter of weeks.

The first crop of soybeans also were slow to start and will be shorter since it spent about 1/3 of its life “just sitting.”

But the second crop is another story. As soon as the wheat is harvested, they go right behind and plant the new soybean crops for the second half of the summer.

“They are jumping out of the ground,” he said.

Barts said some farmers have faced delayed planting since harvesting was pushed back because of the slow growth in the spring.

Now many producers are in a timeline crunch.

“We don’t know how big of an issue it is until much later in the growing season,” the extension agent explained.

Although the things in the ground may be uncertain this season, cattle should be able to make up for it at Briar View Farms.

Robert Mills said that’s typical of how things go.

“When something is down, something else will pick it up,” he said.

Nationally, cattle numbers are low, so prices are up.

It’s all about the market, which often sees extreme dips and increases.

“At the end of the day, year in and year you, you’re the same,” he said. “Something is up, and something is down.”

Economic impacts

The difficulties this year also extend into broader economy with higher interest rates putting a major pinch into profits.

Most farms operate on borrowed money and producers finance equipment needed.

“Basically that interest that you’re paying is lowering your margins on your crops,” Robert Mills said, chalking it up to the cost of doing business.

But he doesn’t see anything that’s going to alleviate the pain of the higher rates anytime soon.

And with fixed-rates on real estate property, his appetite for buying property has waned because of currently high rates.

Labor has also increased 7%. The farm uses 10 guest workers, the average compared to previous years.

Briar View gets workers from the Virginia Agricultural Growers Association.

“They do a fantastic job at coordinating and getting these gentlemen here,” Robert Mills said, who picked up his last two workers Saturday morning.

Barts said in general, the number of overall seasonal farm workers hasn’t decreased, but it’s hard for some to predict labor needs as far out as is required to set the wheels in motion.

Another factor added to farming woes is continued supply chain issues even minor, everyday parts.

In sometimes, those parts have increased in price by nearly 300%.

And when it comes to needing a routine item to get a six-figure piece of equipment moving again, until that part is in, there’s nothing they can do, Barts said.

Robert Mills needs a part for a combine — a machine designed for harvesting — but can’t find the part. They likely will just take it to a machine shop to build the item they need.

Another added hassle — again attributed to interest rates — is parts that used to be in stock in pre-pandemic days now have to be ordered. That’s because the costs of stocking those parts has increased dramatically.

It requires a new way of thinking, especially when farmers are used to being able to go to a store and get the part they need right away.

In the family

At the Callands operation, it’s a family affair all around.

Holden Mills, the other son who’ll soon turn 17, is the guy who “makes it look all good,” Robert Mills said.

After returning home from the beach Saturday, it didn’t take the youngest child long before he was out on the mower, first starting at the house and then cutting the grass along a winding gravel road.

“His love and desire is to be a mechanic,” Robert Mills said. “He wants to work on diesel engines.”

When something breaks, Robert and Logan want to get it fixed. Not Holden. He’d rather figure out what when wrong in the first place.

Describing both sons are “major contributors,” Logan, who loves crops, is in charge of the grain operations.

Whenever Robert gets a call about something associated with that side of the business, he sends the person right to Logan.

The farm life doesn’t end, even when they go out to dinner with their wives. After a few minutes, agriculture talk sets in for the men.

“The beauty part of what we have is ... a wonderful relationship with unbelievable communication,” Robert explained. “I have been very blessed to have my son come back and do this full time.”