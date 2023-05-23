After a cash infusion of more than $50,000, two new business are on the way to the River District and a current establishment is planning an expansion.

Last week, the River District Association awarded $52,000 in what it calls RDA IGNITE Pitch Grants — money to expand or open a new brick-and-mortar businesses in the River District.

The grants are part of an entrepreneurship program lead by the downtown association, according to a news release.

To be eligible, entrepreneurs have to attend what’s know as Dream Launch Bootcamp, a program with classes that go over “a full slate of skills and information that business owners need,” according to the River District Association. There’s no cost to attend the six classes. A seventh class is available for food and beverage companies.

The second phase is where the money comes into play. Those who complete the first series and want to open or expand a business are able to make a pitch in the competition.

Five businesses offered pitches in April and three were awarded funds from the competition announced last week.

River District Auto Spa, owned by Von Wellington, received $15,000 to expand on-site services, according to the news release.

Rae Barnes snagged $11,000 to open her operation, 2 Earthy Mamas, and Amy Pruitt was awarded $28,000 for The Happy Little Fox Toy Shop.

In addition to the awarded IGNITE Pitch grants, Movement Bank attended the pitch competition and awarded two $1,000 grants to Wellington and Barnes.

“It is inspiring to see friends and neighbors made a business dream become a reality,” Will Mackaman, the programs and services manager for the River District Association, said in a statement. “Above all, we want to thank each IGNITE Pitch participant for their hard work, determination and being bold.”

In its fifth year, Dream Launch had registration for 179 bootcamp classes. A total of 113 participants attended at least one class, 76 completed all six classes to earn a certificate and five business plans were pitched to judges, according to the release.

Funding comes from the city of Danville and other community partners.

The sixth year of the program in 2024 will open for registration in the fall.