CHATHAM — In a marathon meeting Tuesday evening that concluded just minutes before midnight, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors — via two separate votes — paved the way to allow a planned community on about 580 acres in the Axton area.

The dual decisions followed impassioned pleas from about two dozen residents solidly against two major sticking points — a change to code surrounding the density to allow more homes to be built in a smaller area and a commercial component many viewed as a unwanted disruption to their rural lifestyle.

A few audience outbursts surfaced during the hourslong meeting, including one where law enforcement had to escort a woman out after she continued to shout when a supervisor was speaking.

The development first surfaced in late May when Southside Investing announced the ambitious project to build a mix of single-family homes, town houses and apartments on land within the Tunstall district of Pittsylvania County. They also want to have facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The plan would address the need for more housing in the area and, as many supervisors alluded to, would be used as an extra incentive to lure a major industry to the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill.

The investment group said the location is “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the megasite.

Nearly all of the speakers conceded they were for development in moderation. Many donned identical white T-shirts with the word “mud” under a circle with a slash through it to signify they were against the mixed-use development plan.

While the proposal to add commercial components like a grocery store and hotel created some of the resistance, the main objection was a change to the country way of life so many are used to.

“The decision made tonight is going to affect every landowner in the entire county,” Irvin Moss said, highlighting a point of the objectors.

The first vote — which passed by a 4-3 margin — changed language in the county’s residential planned development code.

This specific designation is aimed to promote large-scale development that’s a mix of residential and commercial.

Among the tweaks sought, developers wanted to code to clarify specific commercial parts, such as a grocery store and hotel.

To add another confusing twist to an already complicated meeting, the board wants to further change details within the residential planned development unit.

Bob Warren, who represents the Chatham-Blairs district, made the motion to ask county staff members to alter the code. In doing so, these changes would come up for a vote — and public hearing — at the September board meeting.

The changes that came about Tuesday include adding a 100-foot setback on the exterior of the property, increasing the minimum size of a project from 5 to 25 acres and requiring that anything that operates as a residential planned development unit must have municipal water and sewer in place.

Supervisors voted to proceed with tasking county staffers to — again — change the language and put the latest tweaks before the public next month.

“A lot of the fear that has been put into several of you has been evaporated,” Vic Ingram, who represents the Tunstall district where this project will be located, said of the further changes.

Pittsylvania County attorney Vaden Hunt was asked about the issue and acknowledged that although supervisors understand the latest twist, the public likely was thrown for a loop.

“We are just fine tuning some friction points in September,” he said in an effort to explain it all.

Tuesday night offered three chances for residents to voice their concerns. The first came in the routine hearing of the citizens, a time reserved to allow attendees to address the board on any topic.

“We are at a crossroads in this county,” Jane Hendrick said being the first one to face the board.

She has “been pretty saddened” by people who show no “empathy” for the residents who will be directly impacted.

Kim Greer, another early speaker, said the whole ordeal has “united the spirit” of the community.

“We have all come together,” she explained, of people from all walks of life when they found out about the planned development.

However, she still runs into some who have no idea about it.

Michael Kendrick referenced the story of the wreck of the Old 97, a Danville train accident that became a country ballad.

The fatal mishap in 1903 was because the conductor was in too big of a rush, Kendrick recalled.

“I feel like this is what we are trying to do with these zoning codes,” he said.

A few more residents used the time to share a similar story pointing to the scope of the project as reasons for worry.

The first vote

When it came time for the public hearing on the residential planned development code change, the largest contingent of speakers approached the podium.

Joey Faucette, the chair of the Pittsylvania County Industrial Development Authority, was one of the few who talked in favor of the Axton development Tuesday evening.

Faucette read to the IDA board’s resolution adopted July 19 formally supporting it.

Kenneth Wood, who lives in the Tunstall district, cautioned supervisors about making such a major decision while many people still weren’t aware of it.

“I think some people in Pittsylvania County need to wake up and pay attention to what’s going on,” he said. “More and more investors will seek to do the same to paint a pretty picture over an ugly truth.”

He — like many speakers — received a standing ovation from the packed room.

Jane Kendrick, who also talked during the hearing of the citizens portion, told supervisors their names were going to be attached to the changes.

She questioned the need to bring grocery stores to the county and reasoned that people who live in the country plan weekly trips “to town” to do their shopping and errands.

As for a potential hotel, she called it “ridiculous.”

Nathalie Bennett, who resides in Axton, also took aim at the high-density aspect.

She’s for housing and welcomes “all kinds of people” to the community. However, she believes nearby residents were “left out of the loop” when early conversations were happening.

Bennett, a teacher — and bus driver — is worried the development would bring more students to tax an already burdened education system, despite assurances from school administration that the capacity can he handled.

By the time 9:45 p.m. rolled around — the meeting started at 7 p.m. — the vote was finally underway for the code change.

The only dissenting votes came from three supervisors: Ron Scearce, Tim Dudley and Nancy Eanes.

Scearce said he was against these changes he believes could impact his district — Westover — “down the road.”

“I think we can do growth better, in a smarter way … that still gets the housing issue accomplished,” he said.

That was enough elicit a thunderous applause from the audience.

Eanes, who is the newest member of the board tapped to fill a vacancy after Tim Chesher resigned from representing the Dan River district, didn’t offer comment on her vote.

Dudley — who represents the Staunton River district — called it a “tough vote,” but the density issue is what he “absolutely” did not like.

“I am a fan of industrial development,” he explained. “I’m not a fan of being able to spit and hit my neighbor’s house.”

Warren — who also wrestled with the decision — said he supported the code changes and project.

“Unless we are willing to embrace some changes, we are going to continue to lose our most valuable asset,” he said, referring to the megasite.

“Not everybody is going to be happy,” he continued. “I’m going to leave tonight and I’m not going to be happy.”

However, he said that perhaps that’s “the way we come close to getting this thing right is if both sides leave a little unhappy.”

Ingram, who helped to organized six community meetings in recent months, stressed this was a 10-year process.

While he was talking, a woman interrupted by yelling and was ultimately lead out by deputies.

“Please understand this was not a haphazard decision,” Ingram said. “We have been an honest and transparent.”

Banister district representative Robert Tucker called the show of support from residents “democracy in action.”

He believes there can be coexisting, referencing the development and concerned neighbors.

“I’m going to support the motion, because I think we are going to have to lay the groundwork regionally,” he explained.

Chair Darrell Dalton also termed it a “very, very tough issue” and said he listended to both sides.

The other vote

After changing the code, the next public hearing on the Axton project was for the zoning matter. This one — which passed 5-2 with Dudley signing on board this time — rezoned the land from agricultural to residential planned unit development.

Before the vote, Tom Gallagher, one of the four investors, addressed supervisors saying the plan was “about the young people.”

He also noted the six community meetings and said he appreciated Ingram’s help.

“At the end of the day, we were trying to listen,” he explained. “This project in itself will not solve the housing needs in the county.”

It’ll be at least 18 months before dirt can even start moving. That’s because they must wait for the Virginia Department of Transportation’s study to be completed. That will first guide them on how many housing units can be built.

Then there are myriad permits and other hurdles to cross.

“I do want to thank the residents,” he said several times, evening turning around to look at the remaining ones still there as the hour neared 11 p.m.

Ingram then read a statement from Steve Heatherly, the CEO of Sovah Health-Danville who explained they have up to 60 residents — with the health care system for three years — who are looking for housing.

Sometimes they lose doctors because of the housing crunch.

“Sovah sees this as a crucial need and one that would aid in the recruitment of the next generation of health care workers,” Heatherly’s email stated.

Also in the minority support from the public angle was Joshua Jennings, who told the board the step was “very much needed.”

He also cautioned that voting down such a move would send a signal to companies that are eying a move to the Dan River Region that officials don’t want them.

“I urge you to support this zoning because I believe it’s going to be a benefit to this county,” he said.

A few residents who has signed up to speak at the zoning hearing left early because of the late hour.

But Lisa Hatcher, who lives about 4 miles from the proposal, stayed.

She turned to the representatives of Southside Investing and noted they had been kind and were “nice guys.

Also echoing sentiments from earlier speakers, Hatcher isn’t against housing.

It’s the “national chain” stores that she fears will pop up in the planned community.

“We don’t need the retail aspect,” she said. “I don’t need a Texas Steakhouse in this property.”

After a motion was made to approve the zoning, Warren thanked residents and the company.

He also — as he did in the earlier vote — thanked Scearce who has always been a champion of listening to the residents in his district and following

“He may be the strongest advocate for citizen input and options,” Warren said earlier.

Scearce — again signaling his thumbs down vote — gave kudos to the developers for working with the county and bringing concessions to the table.

Ingram also set some of the “misleading and false information” straight before he voted.

One is using the term 15-minute city, which he says doesn’t apply.

The meaning is designed for an area where someone lives and an walk — or bike — to work or any other destinations.

“It’s so many pluses to this,” he said. “And the major driving force is the mega park.”

Eanes again did not offer public comment on her vote against the rezoning.