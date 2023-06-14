Strolling in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Danville’s tobacco warehouse and residential district on a breezy day, casual observers can’t help but notice 13 colorful flags standing in a line waving to passersby.

If flags could speak, the greeting would be heard in 10 different languages and accents. That’s because these flags represent the international companies located in the Danville region.

For a quick lesson in area international business, here is a trip around the world using five of the Bridge Street flags as a tour guide.

The Netherlands: Axxor, 2275 Cane Creek Parkway in Ringgold, is one of the leading companies in the production of paper honeycomb. Their products can be deployed in a host of familiar products, ranging from furniture and packaging to major automotive components. They started production in January 2012. Learn more online at www.axxor.com.

The Netherlands: Walraven, 500 Cane Creek Parkway, manufacturers and markets pipe hangers, strut accessories and in-wall solutions specifically designed for U.S. plumbing and mechanical applications.

Japan: Kyocera SGS Tech Hub, 149 Slayton Ave. across from the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, is the leading provider of custom tooling solutions. Their specialties are custom cutting tools, cutting tool solutions, solid carbide, rotary cutting tools, engineering, regrinds, machining, optimization and CAD/CAM.

Poland: EBI LLC,745 Kentuck Road, manufactures and distributes upholstered furniture and mattresses.

UK: Overfinch, 500 Stinson Drive, is redefining the Range Rover, creating the most innovative, beautiful and best luxury 4x4.

UK: Fastech, 232 Slayton Ave., offers 3D metal printing, CNC machining and reverse engineering services to produce complex parts in small and large quantities.

France: BGF Industries corporate headquarters is located at 230 Slayton Ave. and houses the company’s administrative, sales offices and research and development center. Their weaving plant is in Altavista. They manufacture a diverse range of woven fiberglass and fabrics for a variety of specialty uses including filtration, composites, marine, ballistic and commercial applications.

France: Airgas, an Air Liquide company, is a supplier of gases, welding equipment and supplies, and safety products located at 1375 Goodyear Boulevard.