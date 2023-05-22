An investment group announced last week it’s embarking on an ambitious endeavor — likely spanning at least a decade — to build a planned community in the Tunstall area of Pittsylvania County.

On Friday, a group known as Southside Investing LLC said it had filed paperwork for a rezoning application for “a transformative master planned community on 614 acres in the southwestern region,” according to a news release.

In total, this mixed-use community would sit on about 614 acres east of Martin Drive within the Tunstall district of the county. The group said it’s “ideally situated” about 9 miles from the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, a site Dan River Region leaders hope to lure a major industry after some recent near misses.

Specifically, the group wants to launch the project under the county’s Residential Planned Unit Development District. The news release said it would allow for “a compact, pedestrian-oriented, mixed-use development with a variety of housing types” in addition to other commercial uses.

“Southside Investing is committed to listening to the voices and needs of county residents, county officials and other stakeholders as it proceeds through the rezoning process in contemplation of fulfilling our vision for a live-work-play community,” Tom Gallagher, a spokesman for Southside Investing, said in a statement.

To gather input, the group is hosting a community information event at 7 p.m. Thursday at Brosville Volunteer Fire & Rescue located at 11912 Martinsville Highway. Another event is planned for 7 p.m. June 1 at Faith Memorial Baptist Church located at 7450 Martinsville Highway.

“We have recognized the growing need for housing and the opportunity it presents for ensuring a well-balanced and growing economy for not only Pittsylvania County but also the surrounding region,” Gallagher said. “It’s hard to attract job creators without the continued development of nice communities for folks to live in and which add to the area’s great quality of life and are also close to work.”

The housing shortage was a topic of a summit last year at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. In fact, a recent study suggested that Danville alone is in need of about 1,000 new housing options to meet a demand of nearly 4,000 jobs expected to come to the area.

In addition to the megasite, a $650 million casino resort is under construction in the Schoolfield area of Danville, a project city leaders have said will transform the region.

Vic Ingram, a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors representing the Tunstall district, said he started working with the investors last year in what he called a phenomenal project.

“I am thankful that the investors have chosen Pittsylvania County and more specifically the Tunstall District for such a massive development project,” Ingram wrote on social media.

While no total housing units are mentioned, the group is looking for a mix of single-family homes, townhouses and apartments, the news release stated. They also want to build facilities for seniors, including a dependent and assisted-living campus.

The planned community also would have a hotel, a day care center and community center. As far as retail, a shopping center “anchored with a neighborhood grocery store,” would round out of the offerings.

“Additionally, by providing access to open space, recreational facilities, and convenient shopping, a critical goal for the community is achieved by making life as convenient as possible for all residents of western Pittsylvania County,” the news release stated. “Master planned communities also encourage opportunities for socialization with your neighbors and can foster a tight-knit community, which can be especially beneficial for young families or retirees.”

The firm said if the project is approved, it could be a key component to attract businesses to the megasite.

“Southside envisions building a multigenerational community that will assist Pittsylvania County in providing new opportunities for current and future residents, especially for younger generations who have had to often times look elsewhere in the past for viable job and housing options.”