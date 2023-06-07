After a series of community meetings on the future of the Dan River Region, it’s time to sort out the findings.

These gatherings — called The Big Sort — hosted from December to April were designed to let participants evaluate regional and national trends to see how they will play out on the local level.

The Partnership for Regional Prosperity plans to share the results at a breakfast event from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 21 at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The partnership bills itself as “an organization focused on how to prepare for the growth coming to Danville and Pittsylvania County.” It was formed by elected officials as a civic think tank.

The thrust behind the effort comes as Danville is positioned for anticipated growth, especially with a tourism magnet — a new casino — under construction in Schoolfield. A temporary scaled-down version opened last month and already is attracting a steady stream of visitors.

At the June 21 session, Greg Payne, of Economic Leadership LLC, will present “Growth Goes Where It’s Easiest.” It will cover “case studies of communities facing opportunities for significant growth,” according to a news release.

The group will air what it feels should be the next steps and ask for input from attendees. Trends cover society, technology, economy, education and politics.

“The results, to be interpreted at the June 21 event, will inform the work of the Partnership for Regional Prosperity as it continues to engage the community in a future-forward mindset and collaborative strategy that will prepare citizens, business and government for the change that comes from anticipated growth,” the news release stated.

The breakfast costs $10 for participants. To attend, register online at https://tinyurl.com/BigSortRecap.