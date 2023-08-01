Lanes are closed this week on a small part of Riverside Drive so utilities can be installed for two upcoming new businesses in the former Kmart parking lot.

The businesses include Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen and ModWash car wash, said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. Popeye’s is currently under construction at the site, where the car wash will be adjacent to the eatery.

Lane closures on a small section of eastbound Riverside Drive between Sterling Optical and Western Sizzlin are taking place this week to allow for installation of water and gas utilities for the businesses at 3301 and 3251 Riverside Drive, according to a news release from the city.

The center and right lanes are closed, reducing the section of Riverside Drive to one eastbound lane. A left turn lane in that vicinity on westbound Riverside Drive is also closed, according to the news release.

The lane closures started at 7 a.m. Monday and will continue through Friday.

Motorists are urged to slow down and be alert to the altered traffic pattern, allow more time to reach their destination or consider an alternate route.

Popeye’s serves fried chicken, popcorn shrimp, biscuits and other items.

Founded in 1972, the fast-food chain has more than 2,700 restaurants in the United States and around the world.

ModWash, based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, has 82 locations up and down the East Coast, as well as in Alabama and Ohio, with locations expected to open in New Mexico and other states, according to its website.