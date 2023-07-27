American National Bank and Trust Co., which is being sold to Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp., is the last independently owned bank based in Danville.

Jeff Haley, president and CEO of American National Bankshares, said that while part of him is sad that the bank will no longer be headquartered in the city, “the mailing address of a corporation is just that.”

“This is about providing financial services to this part of Virginia where I live and where I love,” Haley told the Danville Register & Bee during a Zoom news conference Tuesday afternoon. “Atlantic Union is the perfect partner to do that.”

American National Bankshares Inc., the holding company for American National Bank, and Atlantic Union announced the decision to merge Tuesday. The agreement involves an all-stock transaction.

Atlantic Union, based in Richmond and first started as a farm bank in Bowling Green in 1902, and American National, established in 1909, share more than 200 years of banking experience. The relationship goes back decades, Haley and Atlantic Union President and CEO John C. Asbury pointed out.

“This is the culmination of a long friendship between the two companies,” Asbury said during the conference.

American National has 26 banking offices in Virginia and North Carolina, including four in Danville, and about $3.1 billion in total assets. It also manages an additional $1.2 billion of trust, investment and brokerage assets in its Wealth Management Division.

The bank’s Danville branches are at Main Street, Mount Cross Road, Nor-Dan Shopping Center and South Boston Road.

Atlantic Union is the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank and has 109 branches and 125 ATMs throughout the commonwealth and parts of Maryland and North Carolina.

“Combining the two organizations will strengthen Atlantic Union, the largest regional bank headquartered in Virginia, by deepening its presence in Southwest and Southside Virginia,” according to a news release.

The combined company will have a total of $23.7 billion in assets, total deposits of $19.1 billion and gross loans of $17.3 billion as of June 30, according to the news release.

Two members of the American National Bankshares board of directors, Nancy Howell Agee and Joel R. Shepherd, will join the Atlantic Union board of directors.

As to how the merger will affect employees, Asbury said “there will be some degree of impact,” as in any business combination.

“That is an assessment that will be going on for the next several months,” Asbury said.

He added that he could not say what the impact would be, but certain support areas could be affected, he said.

As to whether any branches would close in Danville as a result of the merger, Haley said, “This is not about closing branches.”

With the shift in customer use to online banking, 85% of American National’s transactions are done digitally and only 15% is done at the branches, Haley said.

“This is about being able to service this market,” he said. “This industry is closing branches, but that’s not what this is about.”

American National Bankshares has about 125 employees in Danville, Haley said.

Society has changed so much in the past 10 to 15 years, particularly in the way customers use banks, Haley said. There has been a massive digital transformation in the banking industry, which was accelerated by the pandemic, he said.

In addition, there was the liquidity the federal government put into the banking system, inflationary pressure and interest rate increases, Haley said.

“It has been a massive change in the way people use banking services,” he said, adding that was why he felt strongly about his support for bringing the two companies together.

As for customer experience at the merged bank, Atlantic Union “offers every product and service that we offer,” plus more, Haley said.

There will be different signs on the buildings eventually, but customers will be served by the same people, he said.

“I think they will just find that they’ll get more expansive products and services to take care of their financial needs,” Haley said.

After the deal closes, Haley will help with the integration of the two companies and advise on the combined bank’s regional community banking model in the American National markets and serve as the bank’s representative to two Danville-based charitable trusts.

Under the terms of the merger agreement, each outstanding share of American National common stock will be converted into the right to receive 1.35 shares of Atlantic Union common stock, valuing the transaction at approximately $416.8 million, or $39.23 per share, based on Atlantic Union’s 10-day weighted average closing stock price ending next Monday according the news release.

The companies expect to complete the transaction in the first quarter of 2024, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals and American National shareholder approval.

Asbury said the merged entity would perform a system conversion in late May, bringing customers “onto our platform.”

“They’ll continue to transact with American National,” Asbury said. “Only after the system is converted in late May that they will be fully assimilated into Atlantic Union’s system and our system becomes fully available to them.”

Atlantic Union’s strategy is “authentic human experiences. It’s what you think of when you think of a community bank,” with digitally forward technology, Asbury said.