Linda Green, vice president of economic development at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, joins 36 other executives as one of the winners of this year’s Virginia Business Women in Leadership Awards.

Green has served in her current role as well as the executive director of the Southern Virginia Regional Alliance since 2016. As Virginia Business states, since that time, she has “worked in collaboration with economic developers to recruit 28 new companies to Southern Virginia and assist the expansion of 31 existing companies.” Virginia Business goes on to share that “Green says these efforts have created more than 5,300 jobs and spurred about $1.5 billion in capital investment across the region.”

“We are extremely fortunate to benefit from the keen economic development expertise of one of the state’s leading professionals in this area,” said Telly Tucker, president if the Institute. “Linda’s love for Southern Virginia and her tireless efforts to contribute toward the growth and transformation of the region are evident and well respected by local, regional and state stakeholders across multiple industries and span both the public and private sectors.”

Prior to her role at the Institute and Southern Virginia Regional Alliance, Green worked as district director for U.S. Rep. Robert Hurt and as director for federal funding and entrepreneurship for the Center for Innovative Technology, where she also served terms as director of manufacturing and regional technology transfer. She also served as the president and CEO of the Dan River Business Development Center and worked as a quality engineer for Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.

A certified wuality engineer, Green holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Duke University and is a graduate of Averett University and Danville Community College.

“I am thrilled to be recognized for this esteemed award and appreciate Virginia Business’ commitment to honor and support the leading role that women play in the many businesses and industries across our Commonwealth,” said Green. “I also acknowledge the importance of working with a collaborative team of professionals who welcome and support female employees and cohorts — helping one another succeed is a blessing.”

Virginia Business editors selected awardees from more than 320 nominations submitted by readers. According to the media outlet, “editorial staff considered factors such as overall professional accomplishments, civic engagement, mentoring and breaking glass ceilings.”