An additional $3.5 million from grant funds is on the way to help Pittsylvania County’s efforts to bring high-speed internet to more households.

It’s part of the statewide grant of nearly $60 million that comes from the 2023 Virginia Telecommunications Initiative announced last month by Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

At a groundbreaking ceremony March 29, government and school officials joined representatives from RiverStreet Networks to mark a partnership to bring what’s known as fiber-to-the-home internet access to areas of Pittsylvania County still living with slow — or no — online access in today’s digital world.

The internet project — originally announced in 2021 — aims to bring the option for high-speed internet to businesses and homes in the rural space of Pittsylvania County.

The latest grant requires a match from RiverStreet Networks of about $1.8 million, bringing the total to $5.45 million, the county reported Wednesday.

The funding boost will reach about 2,100 more locations across Pittsylvania County.

“This grant provides another excellent opportunity to facilitate access to such an essential service, like high-speed internet, for our county residents who live in areas without reliable internet,” Darrell Dalton, chairman of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, wrote in a statement.

Pittsylvania County, Pittsylvania County Schools and RiverStreet Networks signed a memorandum of understanding in September 2021, jointly committing to leverage all possible funding opportunities to continue expanding fiber across the county. For the first phase of the project, the county and the school system committed a combined $16.5 million to the effort which RiverStreet Networks matched with $23.4 million.

The overall $85.7 million project will deliver the fiber network to county homes, the provider reported in March. Pittsylvania County and RiverStreet Networks were awarded $39.5 million from the Virginia Telecommunications Initiative for the network, county officials announced in 2021.

The project’s price — as with most construction endeavors in a post-pandemic world — grew from the original $75 million announced in 2021.

RiverStreet currently serves about 30,000 customers throughout rural areas in North Carolina and Virginia, according to its website.

The latest money will “accelerate the deployment of high-speed internet infrastructure, establish last-mile connections and provide technical assistance to promote digital literacy and adoption across the region,” the county reported in a news release.