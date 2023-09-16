The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has accepted 35 participants into this year’s Leadership Southside class.

Leadership Southside is a leadership development program for the business, education, public and nonprofit sectors.

In its 31st year, Leadership Southside develops participants' leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional and community member.

The chamber received 50 submissions during this year’s application period and increased the class size from 25 to 35 participants to meet this demand.

“The chamber provides the most comprehensive leadership program in the region,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, the Chamber’s president and CEO. “Meeting the need for leadership development in the region and fostering the growth of leaders who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the region is paramount. This program creates a network of exceptional leaders capable of addressing the current and future leadership requirements of a region that is rapidly growing and changing.”

Members of the Leadership Southside class of 2024 are:

Alex Hattwick, 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company

Ashley Smith, First National Bank

Beth Shackelford, Danville Police Department

Brandyn Smith, Danville Fire Department

Cameron Sowers, URW Community Federal Credit Union

Charisse Hairston, Haven of the Dan River Region

Chris Kidd, ValleyStar Credit Union

Crystal Stone, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.

Drew Bailey, Averett University

Emily Fowler, Danville Area Training Center

Hosanna Pennell, Piedmont Triad Visitor Center

Jaime Muckey, Caesars Virginia

Janet Davis, Danville Utilities

Johnnie Walker, Piedmont Access to Health Services

Josiah Motley, River District Consulting Group

Justin Owen, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Kara Taylor, Tyson Foods

Katie Aceto, Animal Medical Center

Kathy Contratto, Danville Family YMCA

Katy Bradshaw, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services

Kim Matthews, Pittsylvania County Public Library

Lori Flanigan, city of Danville

Lori Owens, SOVAH Health

Luvennia Williams, Negril

Mary Hammock, Farm Credit of the Virginias

Megan Nipper, Danville Public Schools

Melanie Kendrick, SoVa Legal

Natori Neal, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research

Noah Parsons, ServPro of Danville & Pittsylvania County

Sam Rippe, Rippe's

Savannah Lind, xity of Danville

Shekinah Millner, Epic Health Partners

Travis Koger, Dewberry

Vera Vaden, Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority

Wayne Peters, Danville Community College

Leadership Southside is a 10-month program, typically meeting on the third Tuesday of each month from August through May. Participants will graduate in May at the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner.