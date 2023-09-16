The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce has accepted 35 participants into this year’s Leadership Southside class.
Leadership Southside is a leadership development program for the business, education, public and nonprofit sectors.
In its 31st year, Leadership Southside develops participants' leadership skills to strengthen their role as an individual, professional and community member.
The chamber received 50 submissions during this year’s application period and increased the class size from 25 to 35 participants to meet this demand.
“The chamber provides the most comprehensive leadership program in the region,” said Anne Moore-Sparks, the Chamber’s president and CEO. “Meeting the need for leadership development in the region and fostering the growth of leaders who will play a crucial role in shaping the future of the region is paramount. This program creates a network of exceptional leaders capable of addressing the current and future leadership requirements of a region that is rapidly growing and changing.”
Members of the Leadership Southside class of 2024 are:
- Alex Hattwick, 2 Witches Winery and Brewing Company
- Ashley Smith, First National Bank
- Beth Shackelford, Danville Police Department
- Brandyn Smith, Danville Fire Department
- Cameron Sowers, URW Community Federal Credit Union
- Charisse Hairston, Haven of the Dan River Region
- Chris Kidd, ValleyStar Credit Union
- Crystal Stone, Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.
- Drew Bailey, Averett University
- Emily Fowler, Danville Area Training Center
- Hosanna Pennell, Piedmont Triad Visitor Center
- Jaime Muckey, Caesars Virginia
- Janet Davis, Danville Utilities
- Johnnie Walker, Piedmont Access to Health Services
- Josiah Motley, River District Consulting Group
- Justin Owen, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research
- Kara Taylor, Tyson Foods
- Katie Aceto, Animal Medical Center
- Kathy Contratto, Danville Family YMCA
- Katy Bradshaw, Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services
- Kim Matthews, Pittsylvania County Public Library
- Lori Flanigan, city of Danville
- Lori Owens, SOVAH Health
- Luvennia Williams, Negril
- Mary Hammock, Farm Credit of the Virginias
- Megan Nipper, Danville Public Schools
- Melanie Kendrick, SoVa Legal
- Natori Neal, Institute for Advanced Learning and Research
- Noah Parsons, ServPro of Danville & Pittsylvania County
- Sam Rippe, Rippe's
- Savannah Lind, xity of Danville
- Shekinah Millner, Epic Health Partners
- Travis Koger, Dewberry
- Vera Vaden, Danville Redevelopment & Housing Authority
- Wayne Peters, Danville Community College
Leadership Southside is a 10-month program, typically meeting on the third Tuesday of each month from August through May. Participants will graduate in May at the chamber’s Annual Awards Dinner.