The city hasn’t had any luck so far getting bids from companies to develop the former Lou’s Antique Mall location downtown.

The city issued a request for proposals from firms on July 13, said Kelvin Perry, assistant director of economic development and tourism for Danville.

“There have been no responses received as of Aug. 18,” Perry told the Danville Register & Bee Friday.

The deadline for submitting proposals is quickly approaching. Companies have until Sept. 1 to offer bids to the city.

“The purpose of the RFP is to solicit qualified developers with plans to redevelop the proposed site,” Perry said.

Once the temporary green space at the empty lot where Lou’s used to be is developed and construction on the Dan River Falls and Riverfront Park projects is finished, visitors downtown can anticipate an altered atmosphere in the heart of the city.

The former Lou’s building was demolished in June and converted temporarily into a green space until the city decides what will become of the site.

Total cost of the demolition project, paid for by the Danville Industrial Development Authority, was expected to be $556,680. The IDA owns the property.

Officials expect the site to end up with a mix of residential and commercial use.